GENEVA — As of Tuesday afternoon, Finger Lakes Railway was planning on bringing in a crane to lift several freight cars that derailed earlier in the day, an accident that blocked traffic on Exchange Street.
The back end of a 30-car train derailed about 9:30 a.m. near the Exchange Street crossing. Mike Smith, president of Finger Lakes Railway, called it a minor derailment and said the final four cars in the train came off the tracks near the public safety building.
Traffic was being rerouted on both sides of Exchange Street at the crossing. Smith said after the derailed cars are put back on the tracks and taken away, Finger Lakes Railway would have to fix the crossing for vehicular traffic — a process that could last into Tuesday night or possibly Wednesday.
"This is what we would consider a minor derailment, but any sort of derailment ends up being a big expense," Smith said.
"The first thing we want is everyone to be safe. We know this is an inconvenience to the general public, since it's at a crossing, and we are working to get our cars off the grade and repair the area as soon as possible."