GENEVA — The recently formed FLX Rapid Response Network is hosting a Volunteer Training for Immigration Advocates at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Geneva Public Library.
The Geneva-based group said the training is designed for “people who are new to immigration advocacy, want to refresh their skills or want to learn more about the FLX Rapid Response Network.”
Mary Jo Dudley, director of the Cornell Farmworkers Program, will deliver a workshop on “knowing your rights as an advocate and how to make sure to do no harm in our efforts to intervene in unjust practices.”
Those unable to attend the training or seeking more information about FLX Rapid Response can email flxrapidresponse@gmail.com.