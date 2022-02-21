GENEVA — The North Side Fire Department was dispatched Saturday morning for a fire caused by a transformer explosion.
North Side Assistant Fire Chief Ken Nardozzi said firefighters were sent out at 9:12 a.m. to 225 Route 14 for the initial call of a transformer explosion. Crews in the first engine on the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the building, and the call was upgraded to a first box alarm structure fire.
Several minutes later it was upgraded to a third box alarm structure fire which included having several surrounding departments to respond — Oaks Corners, Geneva, Border City, White Springs and Finger Lakes Ambulance all were on the scene, while several other companies were in stand by. Level 1 hazmat also was requested and Ontario County coordinators also responded.
Nardozzi reported the structure was a commercial building that manufactured fiber glass body parts for buses with several hazardous materials onsite. It was not open during the time of the fire.
Fire departments were at the scene for about four hours. There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.