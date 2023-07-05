WATERLOO — Longtime Seneca County Manager Mitch Rowe will be retiring this winter, most likely in December.
Last week, his successor was hired.
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve an employment contract with Deputy County Manager with Kyle Lovell, an Air Force retiree who lives in Interlaken with his wife and three young children.
The board first voted to create the deputy county manager position; after a 30-minute executive session, supervisors returned to open session and voted to approve the contract with Lovell to serve as deputy manager and then take over as county manager when Rowe decides to retire.
Lovell, 38, said he’s worked with local governments while in the Air Force, but this will be the first time he will actually be a part of local government.
“Municipal management is my passion, and I love public administration and its role in democracy and public service” Lovell said. “The leadership skills I learned in the Air Force should help me serve Seneca County.”
A native of Liverpool, Onondaga County, Lovell enlisted in the Air Force right out of high school, advancing in rank and responsibilities during his career. He earned an associate degree from the College of the Air Force, an undergraduate degree in business management from Wayland Baptist University in Texas, a master’s degree in public policy from Liberty University in Virginia, and a master’s degree in public administration from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship in 2021.
He is a graduate of the conflict/collaboration program at the SU Center for Negotiation as well.
He and his family bought a house in Interlaken. His wife, Melissa, is a special education teacher. His children are ages 2, 6 and 9.
“There will be a transition, when I will be working with Mitch and then step in when he enjoys his well-deserved retirement,” Lovell said after his appointment.
In a press release, Lovell said he is “absolutely humbled and extremely grateful to chairman of the board Mike Enslow and the entire Board of Supervisors for their support and vote of confidence in bringing me on board.”
Enslow said he believes that public service at the local level as county manager “represents a natural transition for someone of his pedigree, work ethic and caliber.” He also thanked Rowe for his years of service to the county and for working with the board on a defined, structured succession plan to ensure a smooth transition in this critically important position.”
Fayette Supervisor Jeff Trout served on the selection committee that recommended Lovell’s hiring from three finalists. He said the county hired consultant Ian Coyle of Geneseo to recruit candidates for the county manager position; there were 17 initial applicants before the field was narrowed to three. Other committee members were Enslow, supervisors Kyle Barnhart and Bob Shipley, and county Mental Health Services Department head Margaret Morse.
Rowe, a Rochester native, was hired as county director of planning and community development in 2008. He was named county manager in 2012 and left in 2014 to accept a job with the Rochester city government and former Mayor Lovely Warren. When former County Manager John Sheppard was investigated by the board and later resigned, Rowe returned in 2018 after getting a waiver from the state Retirement System.
“I am most proud of my work on the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery (which went from county control to being the state’s first veterans cemetery this year), the Cayuga-Seneca Canal Trail development, restoration of the Three Bears Courthouse{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}e{/span} complex in Ovid and the county being in a strong fiscal condition,” Rowe said.
He said he still owns a home in Waterloo and will work as county manager until early December, then decide from there about his home and what will come next.
The position was advertised with a salary of $130,000, plus benefits.