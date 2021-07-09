WATERLOO — The application of Trelina Solar Energy Center to build and operate an 80 megawatt electric generating facility will be considered by written submissions, not at a public hearing with testimony and cross-examination.
That was the July 6 ruling of Administrative Law Judges Sean Mullany and Michael Caruso.
The Trelina application is for a certificate of environmental compatibility and public need pursuant to Article 10 to develop, construct and operate an 80 megawatt solar generating facility in the Packwood and Serven roads area of the town.
The process is being conducted by the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment, a seven-member body that includes local ad hoc members Richard Swinehart and Joe Wukitsch of Packwood Road.
“Because no party identified any material issues of fact requiring cross-examination, this case will proceed on submissions,” the judges wrote in their ruling. “The parties have filed their direct and rebuttal testimony and exhibits and no party has objected to the briefing schedule proposed. Accordingly, the parties recommended brief schedule is adopted.”
Initial briefs must be submitted on or before the close of business July 29. Rebuttal briefs must be filed on or before the close of business Sept. 2.
The Juno Beach, Fla.-based company is proposing to lease about 250 acres of farm land from the Oese-Siegel family to install solar panels and a generating and transmission facility that would connect to the New York State Electric & Gas Corporation substation at Border City.
The intervenor parties to the proceeding are the town of Waterloo and the Packwood Serven and Pre-Emption Neighborhood Association.
The Town Board has accepted a host community benefit agreement with Trelina that provides the town with $750 per megawatt of power generated. That would total $60,000 a year if 80 megawatts are generated.
That will increase by 3% annually. The company also must pay reasonable legal and engineering fees incurred by the town because of the project.