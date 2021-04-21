WATERLOO — Officials from Trelina Solar Energy Center are taking issue with complaints from some neighbors about a lack of transparency related to its project proposed for the west end of the town.
Several neighbors in the Packwood Road, Serven Road and Pre-Emption Street area that surround the proposed solar site voiced those concerns last week, along with what they say is a lack of information and additional worries over the environment and property values as the formal review process for the company’s permit application is set to begin.
In a statement, Project Director Kris Scornavacca of NextEra Energy Resources of Juno Beach, Fla., responded to the neighbors.
He said the project will use solar panels made of solid materials that do not pose a chemical hazard to the public, underlying soil, or groundwater. Some neighbors said they have not been given information about the panels, fearing that some may contain a toxic chemical that could leak.
Another concern was what would happen at the end of the solar farm’s life. Scornavacca said the anticipated life of the project is 30 years. At the end of that period, it may either continue operating, be re-powered, or be removed through a process called decommissioning.
“If the solar facility is decommissioned, the land would be able to return to farmland,” Scornavacca said.
As part of the Article 10 permitting process, Trelina is required to fully fund decommissioning efforts up front through a bond or other financial security. Scornavacca said these funds are set aside to remove the project elements and restore the land to substantially its previous state.
“Furthermore, the project plans to abide by state Department of Agriculture and Markets guidelines for solar installations requiring the land’s potential return to agricultural use after decommissioning,” he said.
Regarding concerns about lack of details about possible host community or payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements, Scornavacca said Trelina intends to discuss a potential PILOT with local jurisdictions, including the town of Waterloo, with the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency.
“Revenue from the PILOT may be used as local municipalities see fit,” he said.
Scornavacca said there is no evidence to indicate that a solar project will impact neighboring property values, noting the project will bring “numerous economic benefits” to the community that enhance its quality of life and overall value — although he did not identify what those benefits are. He said these benefits can be provided “without making additional demands or impact on community services.”
The company said it has conducted a “robust” community outreach since the project was first proposed in 2018. Scornavacca said that includes an in-person public meeting in September 2019, an informational mailer in June 2020, dozens of other in-person meetings, advertisements and direct mailings informing the public of key project milestones and events, and public hearings in December 2020 and February 2021.
“Also, in March 2020, we responded to many questions from community members through the town attorney and those questions were addressed at subsequent Town Board meetings,” he said. “Project representatives also attended numerous meetings of the Town Board, Waterloo school board, Seneca County Chamber of Commerce and Seneca County Farm Bureau where information was presented and questions answered.”
Find information on the project at www.trelinasolarenergycenter.com or by calling 1-800-405-9723.