WATERLOO — Some residents of the Packwood and Serven Road area, where the Trelina Solar Energy Center will be built, are asking questions about the solar panels. They want assurances that the panels will not contain environmentally hazardous chemicals or materials.
The 80 megawatt project was approved for a certificate of environmental compatibility and public need by the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment Nov. 30 after a two-year review process.
Joe Wukitsch, George Dutton and Eugene Moretti, neighbors to the solar project, have asked Trelina officials to provide assurances that the photo-voltaic panels don’t have negative environmental impacts related to the manufacturing, operational lifetime and disposal of the panels and battery storage systems.
Specifically, they cite a local law passed by the Avon Town Board in July. That law prohibits using solar panels that utilize or contain any amount of GenX chemicals or polyfluoroalkyl substances — the latter is widely known as PFAS — aligning with state and federal laws protecting the water supply.
In information provided to Trelina, the local residents included data from the National Institute of Environmental Health Services that PFAS are toxic, persistent and bio-accumulative. They were developed in the 1930s and have strong carbon-fluorine bonds that make the structure repel both oil and water.
PFAS are used widely in building materials such as paints, cleaning products, non-stick coatings, sealants, tapes, wire coverings, glass, solar panels, batteries and foam used in fire extinguishers. Wukitsch, Dutton and Moretti say those “forever chemicals” have been linked to cancer and other health issues.
They submitted information to Trelina officials indicated that research shows PFAS are used in solar panel and battery manufacturing and installation, and found on the coatings on electric wires, backing panels, tape and adhesives.
Wukitsch is one of two ad hoc members on the state siting board. He cast the only no vote on issuing a certificate for Trelina.
“My question to the siting board was because Trelina doesn’t know where the panels are coming from, how can the (state Department of Environmental Conservation) determine their environmental soundness since there is no public information about the panels?” Wukitsch said. “I’m not aware of what or if any verification will be done on this and other solar projects in the state relative to panels being free of environmental contaminates. There is nothing that I’m aware that is available for public review related to what is contained in the panels proposed for this project.”
Company officials say they have not identified which and how many solar panels it will use for the Waterloo project, which is targeted for 450 acres of farm land to be leased from Gem Lake Farms.
“As we continue to comply with the regulations associated with the state of New York’s Article 10 process, we remain committed to installing the best solar panels for this project,” said Sara Cassidy, communication leader for NextEra Energy Resources, Trelina’s Florida-based parent company. “At this time, we have not yet identified the manufacturer of the panels, which will impact the panel count.”
Cassidy said that as part of the Article 10 process, details and specification of the selected panel modules are required, including third-party certification that the panels meet international design standards.
“Solar panels are made of solid materials typical of those found in electronic equipment and are encased and do not pose a hazard to the general public, underlying soil or groundwater,” Cassidy said. “Solar panels typically consist of glass, polymer, aluminum, copper and semi-conductor materials that can be recovered and recycled at the end of their useful life. In fact, people have been living and working safely around solar panels for decades.
“Solar energy emits no pollution and has no impact on human health,” Cassidy concluded.