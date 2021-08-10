WATERLOO — A representative from Trelina Solar Energy Center will attend the Aug. 23 Town Board meeting and will answer questions about the 80 megawatt project in the west end of the town.
Kris Scornavacca plans to attend the meeting. The company has applied for a permit from the state under the Article 10 process of the state Department of Public Service, which is now underway.
The process is being conducted by the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment, also known as the siting board, a seven-member panel.
Leaders of the Packwood Serven Pre-Emption Neighborhood Association are encouraging members and interested residents to attend. In an email to members, the group notes there are questions about lack of transparency, a possible expansion of the project into the Pierson Farm and other details about the project and its impact on the neighborhood.
Trelina plans to construct and operate the solar project on about 250 acres it will lease from the Oese-Siegel Farm, connecting the electric power it generates to the grid through New York State Electric & Gas Corporation substation in Border City.
There also may be questions about impacts on property values and the host community agreement recently approved by the Town Board.
“I would ask all of you to attend, reach out to your neighbors, ask them to attend,” said Joseph Wukitsch of Packwood Road, one of two ad hoc member of the Siting Board. “This is our community and working collaboratively with all, we may minimize the project’s impact on our community.”
“Likewise,” he added, “by working in unity, we may compel them to do more for our community.”
Article 10 requires the Siting Board to make four statutory determinations, based on the record, affidavits, exhibits, responses, questions and briefs submitted, before granting the requested certificate for the project.
The Siting Board must determine that the project is a beneficial addition to or substitution for the electric generating capacity of the state, that the construction and operation of the project will serve the public interest, that adverse environmental impacts of the construction and operation of the project will be minimized or avoided to the maximum extent possible and the project is designed to operate in compliance with applicable state and local laws and regulations, unless waived by the Siting Board.
In their July 29 written initial brief to the Siting Board, Trelina officials say they met those requirements, but they also requested the Siting Board not apply three local requirements, issuing waivers. The company says the state Department of Public Services supports the waiver request.
Trelina asked that it be given a certificate as soon as practicable on or before the Dec. 8, 2021 statutory deadline for a decision.
Others participating in the Article 10 process are the town of Waterloo and the neighborhood association.