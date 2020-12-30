WATERLOO — A group of property owners who would be neighbors to the proposed 80-megawatt solar electric project in the west end of town have applied for $40,000 in intervenor funds from the state Public Service Commission.
However, Trelina Solar Energy Center LLC, sponsors of the large project, have opposed the awarding of the funds to the Packwood-Serven-Pre-Emption Neighborhood Association.
The town of Waterloo also has applied for $80,000 in intervenor funds to hire consultants to represent its interests in upcoming hearings on the project. Trelina has not opposed the town request.
Meanwhile, the PSC’s New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment has determined that Trelina’s application for approval to construct, operate and maintain the solar facility is now complete. The siting board asked Trelina to provide additional information on six aspects of the project in October. The application was submitted in August.
Trelina, based in Florida, submitted the requested information Oct. 29. Siting board Chairman John Rhodes informed Trelina officials of the complete application Dec. 8, stating that a public hearing on the project will be scheduled around Feb. 9, 2021.
The neighborhood association asked for intervenor funds on Dec. 2, saying the money is needed to hire experts to help them in the review of the project. The town of Waterloo made its request Dec. 7.
In a Dec. 10 letter, Trelina said it opposes the funds for the neighborhood group for these reasons:
• The Siting Board has previously ruled that intervenor funding may not be used to study property values, one of the impacts the group wants to have experts examine.
• A review of Payment In Lieu Of Taxes agreements and host community agreements, which the association said it wants to examine, are outside the scope of the Article 10 review process being used to analyze the project for environmental compatibility.
• The request for funds is speculative, incomplete and vague. Specifically, the group seeks funds to study property values, PILOTs, community benefit agreements and the impact of the project on Seneca Lake and does not say why the amount requested is appropriate, nor does it provide a breakdown on how the money would be used or identify consultants or experts.
The Siting Board has not responded to the Trelina request to deny the neighborhood association the intervenor funds.
Joseph Wukitsch, a Packwood Road resident and representative of the association, said he will have a statement soon.
The town has indicated that it would use the $80,000 requested to retain town attorney Dennis Benjamin to provide legal consultation during the process and to hire MRB Group to provide engineering and technical services.
The intervenor funds are provided by Trelina.