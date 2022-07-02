WATERLOO — The Trelina Solar Energy Center received state approval in December to build and operate an 80 megawatt solar electric generating field and facility in the Packwood and Serven road area of the town.
But ground has not yet been broken for the start of construction.
One reason may be a decision earlier this year by the U.S. Commerce Department to investigate whether Chinese solar panel companies are circumventing American tariffs by moving components for the panels through the Southeast Asian countries of Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.
An article in the New York Times said Commerce Department officials have not yet found any evidence of trade violations. But the threat of retroactive tariffs has effectively stopped imports of crystalline silicon panels and components from those four countries, which provide 82 percent of the most popular type of solar nodules used in the United States.
In May, 318 solar projects in the U.S. had been canceled or delayed and hundreds of companies were considering layoffs, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, based on a survey of more than 700 companies.
Trelina officials in Juno Beach, Fla. declined to say if the solar panels they will purchase will come from China or if the Commerce Department probe has delayed their project.
In May, Trelina spokesman Matt Eissey said “a decision on the panel model and manufacturer will be finalized as we get closer to start of construction. The construction timeline is being finalized. We will share it with state regulators, local officials and the wider community when it is available.”
According to the NYT article, solar companies around the country are delaying projects, scrambling for supplies, shutting down construction sites and warning that tens of billions of dollars and tens of thousands of jobs are at risk.
Experts say a lengthy halt to imports of these solar component from the four countries could have long-lasting negative impacts for the industry and efforts to increase renewable energy to combat climate change.
The Commerce Department investigation began March 25 after Auxin Solar, a small solar panel maker in California, filed a petition requesting a look into whether China is circumventing rules intended to prevent state-subsidized solar parts from flooding the American market.
Tariffs on Chinese solar panels have been in place since 2012 when the Obama Administration imposed them in hopes of promoting domestic manufacturing and preventing China from dominating the growing global market. In 2018, President Trump imposed additional tariffs on certain solar products from China and President Biden extended those tariffs in February.
American solar companies are unhappy with the probe, saying it has brought their industry to a standstill.
NextERA Energy, sponsor of the Trelina project in Waterloo, is one of the largest renewable energy companies in the country.
“It is absolutely disrupting our solar business and the industry’s as well,” David Reuter, chief communications officer at NextERA, told the NYT.
On Friday, Eissey said the company is pleased with the Biden Administration’s announcement of a two-year pause on tariffs on solar panel imports from Southeast Asia and its support for more American solar manufacturing.
“We are reviewing and evaluating the next steps for the Trelina Solar Project as the situation continues to evolve,’’ Eissey said. “We are committed to working closely with our customers, landowners, host communities and our suppliers and are encouraged by this positive step forward,’’ he added.