WATERLOO — A Packwood Road resident’s request for information from Trelina Solar Energy Center should be denied, said attorneys representing the company that wants to build and operate an 80 megawatt solar facility in the west end of the town.
Trelina’s application for a permit is pending before the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment. A decision is expected in December.
George Dutton of Packwood Road, who lives near the proposed site, filed a request for unspecified information about the company and the project. Dutton said he emailed Trelina via its website several weeks ago with questions regarding site mitigation, construction issues and more.
“I received no response,” Dutton said Wednesday. “The point is that they have been less than transparent and they have not lived up to their obligation to be forthcoming with those of us most affected by the project. I never asked Trelina to reveal any of the content of the redacted documents they sent to the Department of Public Service as reported by the law firm representing Trelina in their document dated Sept. 10. I asked DPS for clarification as to why these redactions were necessary and they apparently forwarded that email to Trelina, or maybe they misunderstood and told Trelina I wanted the redacted documents revealed.
“In any case, in response to the Sept. 10 letter, I posted a response to the DPS website, and I also sent an email to the law firm asking them for a correction. I have yet to hear back from them.”
In an 18-page letter to the siting board, attorneys Michelle Piasecki and Sam Laniado said Dutton’s request should be rejected.
“The individual submitting the request, George Dutton, is not a party to this proceeding,” the letter stated. “Indeed, although Mr. Dutton was part of a group that sought intervenor funding in this case, that request was ultimately denied because the group did not seek party status and failed to identify eligible issues for funding. At no time in the many months since that decision was issued has Mr. Dutton sought to become a party or otherwise participate in this proceeding. Even if the evidentiary record were still open, Mr. Dutton is not entitled to conduct any discovery and has never even sought to issue any discovery requests, since he is not a party to the proceeding.”
The lawyers also said that prior to the date of Dutton’s request for information, all parties had already submitted all required filings, meaning Dutton’s access to the confidential information “would serve no legitimate purpose and would not inform the record in this proceeding. Simply put, Mr. Dutton has provided no justification or reasoning for his request to access the confidential information. Therefore, the request should be denied.”
The lawyers listed five other reasons the request should be rejected. If disclosed, they said the information could cause “substantial injury to the competitive position of Trelina or is otherwise exempted by federal or state law, subject to confidentiality as critical infrastructure information or protected from disclosure for personal privacy reasons.”
In June, all parties to the application process informed the siting board that there were no remaining issues of fact in dispute, meaning that no evidentiary hearing would be held and the case would proceed on written submissions rather than holding an evidentiary hearing. Dutton made his request to the two administrative law judges assigned to the case after the record had been closed.