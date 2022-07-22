WATERLOO — When work of Trelina Solar Energy Center’s 80 megawatt project on Packwood and Serven roads begins, construction may unearth archaeological finds — even human remains.
If that happens, the Florida-based company has asked the state Department of Public Service that any unanticipated discoveries be protected from disclosure as confidential.
As part of the permit process, Trelina has submitted a cultural resources and unanticipated discovery plan that would be implemented in the event that resources of a cultural, historical or archaeological importance are encountered during construction of the project. The state granted a permit for the project in December 2021.
In a June 10 letter to DPS, attorney Michelle Piasecki of Albany said the confidential information to be protected would consist of sensitive data regarding the locations of archaeological resources. She said the confidential information identifies the character and locations of archaeological and cultural resources near the proposed solar project, developed using agency records that include site location information only available to agency representatives and professional archaeologists and their researchers.
“To protect this location information from potential vandalism and unauthorized investigations, archaeological reports are filed with federal and state review agencies as privileged and confidential documented and protected from public disclosure under federal and state law,” Piasecki wrote. “In the event that any person requests a record excerpted from disclosure, Trelina respectfully requests that you inform Trelina of your intention to determine whether such exception should be granted or continued and permit Trelina to submit a written statement of the necessity, including any supporting affidavits, for the granting or continuation of such exception.”
The project area is 1,425 acres of mostly agricultural land, with some residential properties. Trelina said that based on background research, portions of the project area are considered archaeologically sensitive. They said the potential of identifying archaeological resources in the project area exists.
“Therefore, the involved personnel will follow standardized procedures in accordance with state and federal regulations,” the company said.
The mapped locations of all identified archaeological sites and cemeteries within 100 feet of the proposed project area will be identified as environmentally sensitive areas on the final construction drawings and marked in the field by construction fencing with signs that restrict access at state-prescribed distances.
The project’s environmental monitor will conduct mandatory environmental training sessions for all contractors and subcontractors before they begin working in the project area, making them aware of the regulations to follow.
Cultural resources that require reporting and notification include human remains and recognizable, potentially significant concentrations of artifacts or evidence of human occupation. No cemetery or burial grounds will be disturbed by construction or operation of the project. A specific plan once human remains are found is to be followed. That includes an expert analysis of whether the remains are Native American or non-Native American.
The county medical examiner would be notified of any such discovery. If the remains are found to be less than 75 years old, the medical examiner and local law enforcement will assume jurisdiction.
If any remains are older than 75 years, state officials will be notified and may assume jurisdiction.