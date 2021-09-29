WATERLOO — All seven speakers at a Sept. 22 public hearing supported the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency’s financial incentives for the proposed Trelina Solar Energy Center project in Waterloo.
A subsidiary of Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources, Trelina is seeking a state permit to build and operate an 80 megawatt solar facility on 250 acres of leased land in the Packwood and Serven Road area. The company has applied for a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement, and exemptions from paying sales tax on equipment and material purchases, and the mortgage recording tax.
The IDA’s cost-benefit analysis showed a 3-to-1 ratio favoring the project.
Emory Oese-Siegel, whose family owns Gem Lake Farms — where the Trelina project would be built — offered his support at the public hearing.
“NextEra has been great to work with,” he said. “This project will allow us to maintain an operating farm and allow for diversification, and helps assure our future. Harnessing the sun for energy is good, and the project will generate money for the community.”
His mother, Bobbi Oese-Siegel, said the project has several benefits and echoed her son’s statement that it will allow continued farming of the land until the project is done.
“This project will provide income for us and the town for 25 years,” she said. “It will create temporary jobs, especially for electricians and trainees that would be good experience for them. Climate change affects farmers too. Solar helps reduce the impact of climate change.”
Representatives of the electrical and carpenter unions urged support, saying it would create jobs. Jason Swartley, Dr. Suzanne McNally and Alice DiDona also spoke in support of the project.
A final vote on the incentive package could happen in November.
• • •
The IDA also conducted a public hearing, this one on Sept. 20, on a proposed PILOT and tax exemptions for NY Lodi LLC, a 4.9 megawatt solar panel project proposed for 1877 Halsey Lane in Lodi.
The cost-benefit analysis indicated a 1-to-1 ratio, meaning every dollar of aid will result in a dollar of local benefits.
Kevin and Debbie Wilkins spoke, saying their property is surrounded by the proposed solar farm. They asked if they could be assured there would be a physical screening or barrier between the solar panels and their home.
Kevin Wilkins also questioned the need to offer the financial assistance because the developer will build the facility whether it gets aid or not.
Sarah Davis, IDA executive director, told the couple that there are provisions for people to sign up to purchase green energy such as solar from their utility company, possibly reducing their electric bills; the company could be eligible to pay taxes based on its current use, not on the solar project; and a PILOT would assure that local governments likely would receive more revenue.
Davis said concerns about screening and other issues could be addressed by the Lodi Planning Board and/or Town Board.
Marie Weiss asked if local workers would be used in construction of the solar facilities. Davis said the IDA has a local labor hiring provision in its aid agreements.