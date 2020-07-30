WATERLOO — Sometime today or Friday, Trelina Solar Energy Center LLC of Florida will submit an application for a permit to build an 80 megawatt photovoltaic electric generating facility in the Packwood, Serven and Border City road area of the town.
The project was first proposed in 2017.
If granted, the certificate of environmental compatibility and public need would allow the construction and operation of the facility on 400 acres of leased farmland.
The application will be filed with the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment under Article 10 of the state Public Service Law. The siting board will determine whether the application is compliant with Article 10 requirements. Once deemed compliant, an Administrative Law Judge will issue a notice that $80,000 in intervenor funds will be available for eligible parties to use for their own studies and experts to participate in the application phase, including the town of Waterloo.
The judge also will schedule a pre-hearing conference to identify parties, award intervenor funds, identify issues for the hearing and establish a case schedule. After the hearings, intervenors may submit briefs to the judge, who will then issue a recommendation to the siting board for a decision on whether or not to certify the project and under what conditions.
State law requires the siting board to make a decision on the application within 12 months. Local appointees to the siting board for this project are Richard Swinehart and Randy Neff of Packwood Road.
In the public notice of the filing, Trelina officials claim the project will safely generate enough clean, renewable electricity to power an estimated 21,000 households and avoid harmful emissions. They also say it will create temporary and permanent jobs, increase local tax revenues and make payments to farmers for lease of their land. Trelina claims construction and operation of the facility will not result in adverse impacts to health, air or water resources.
A guide to applying for intervenor funds can be found on the New York State Department of Public Service website by using the direct link goo.gl/avcprS.
A copy of the application will be served on the town supervisor at 66 Virginia St. Copies can be examined by the public at the Waterloo Library and Historical Society, 31 E. William St,. and the Geneva Public Library, 224 Main St., Geneva.