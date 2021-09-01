WATERLOO — Three new businesses will have their applications for tax breaks considered by the Board of Directors of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency at noon Thursday.
Seeking a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement and exemptions from sales tax and the mortgage recording tax are:
Trelina Solar Energy Center: The Florida-based solar energy company is in the midst of having its application reviewed for a certificate to build and operate an 80 megawatt solar project in the Packwood and Serven road area of the town of Waterloo.
The company, the world’s largest producer of wind and solar energy, is seeking a PILOT and sales tax exemption. The value of the exemption is said to be $1.1 million and the PILOT will save the company an estimated $17.3 million over 15 years. The PILOT payments would consist of the current base tax for the more than 1,000 acres of vacant farmland, plus $4,500 per megawatt, which will increase by 2 percent each year.
The IDA will consider a motion accepting the application and setting a time, date and location for a public hearing on the incentive package before a final vote is taken on the aid. The project has a total capital cost of $128.2 million.
The IDA’s cost versus benefits analysis shows benefits of $43.9 million and costs of $15.2 million, a ratio of 3 to 1.
Wilkins RV Center: The Bath-based recreational vehicle sales and services business plans to build a new facility on Route 414 in the town of Tyre.
The company is seeking a PILOT agreement that would save it $564,000 and a sales tax exemption that would save $192,261.
BestMade Products: This local company recently purchased two parcels of land from the IDA in the Deer Run Industrial Park on Auburn Road in Seneca Falls. The company makes docks and is currently leasing space.
It is seeking a PILOT, sales tax exemption and mortgage tax exemption.
The board also will consider a motion to transfer the Route 414 sewer line to Seneca County.
The meeting will be open to the public and all attendees must wear a mask. The meeting also will be livestreamed at https://www.senecacountyida.org/livestream.