WATERLOO — When 165 boxes of cereal were needed to put in Trevor’s Gift backpacks for needy school children for Thanksgiving, the need was met thanks to several local businesses.
However, when school district officials asked Trevor’s Gift volunteers to also send cereal home for Christmas, the volunteers said there weren’t enough for both holidays.
They needed 165 more.
In response, Dave Cosentino of Leo and Dave’s Barber Shop on East Main Street immediately offered to serve as a drop-off site for anyone wanting to donate a box or two of cereal. The Tractor Supply store in Liberty Plaza also agreed to be a drop-off site.
Chuck Hinkle, owner of the Laundry Depot on Virginia Street, called to say that for the fourth year, his business will donate a portion of the proceeds of his wash-and-fold business to Trevor’s Gift. Hinkle said he will expand that offer this year to November and December.
In November, customers can add boxes of cereal to the backpack on display at the laundry from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 7:30 to 9 p.m.
In December, the laundry’s Christmas tree will feature special ornaments that customers can buy for $1 each to add to their tree as a reminder to share with those less fortunate in the community. Hinkle said he will open a second laundry depot in the Town and Country Plaza in Geneva, next to the Mexican restaurant.
For the past seven years, Trevor’s Gift has placed bags of food in the backpacks of nutritionally needy children so they will have something to eat on weekends when they don’t have access to school cafeterias.
Tax deductible contributions may be sent to Trevor’s Gift, Main Street Shoppe Centre, Waterloo, 13165.