WATERLOO — Trevor’s Gift won’t stop at the end of the school year; it will continue to provide food backpacks or bags this summer for nutritionally-needy Waterloo children from July 5 to Aug. 6.
Backpacks of food will be distributed on Fridays to children who no longer have access to school cafeterias. Food will be distributed by school staff to those attending summer programs.
Others may sign up to pick up a bag of food at the Waterloo Community Center, 3 Oak St., or the Waterloo Library & Historical Society, 31 E. William St. Families are asked to pick up the food at only one of the two locations.
For more information, call Coreen Lowry at (315) 719-2430.
Trevor’s Gift operates by donations from individuals, clubs, organizations and churches. The food is packaged by volunteers and food is bought from Foodlink in Rochester.
Tax deductible donations can be sent to Trevor’s Gift, in care of treasurer Linda Wadhams, Main Street Shoppe Center, Suite 221, Waterloo, 13165 or to Doris Wolf, 1229 Birdsey Road, Waterloo, 13165.