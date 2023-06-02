WATERLOO — The joint trial of two people accused of sexually abusing a child has been scheduled for late October in Seneca County Court.
Pretrial motions in the cases of Craig Kaufman and Angila Burnett were argued Wednesday. First Assistant District Attorney Dave Mashewske said the trial is set to begin Oct. 30.
Kaufman, 40, of Romulus, and Burnett, 31, of Seneca Falls, were arrested in April 2022 by Seneca Falls police following an investigation lasting several months. They are accused of taking part in the sexual abuse of a child younger than 11 on numerous occasions. The most serious charge Kaufman and Burnett face, predatory sexual assault against a child, is a class A felony punishable by up to life in prison. They also face charges of sexual abuse, criminal sexual act, aggravated sexual abuse, and criminal facilitation.
Town police were assisted in the investigation by state police, the sheriff’s office, district attorney’s office, county Child Protective Services, and the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes.
Mashewske said as of now, Assistant DA Valerie Gardner — she is the former Yates County district attorney — will prosecute the trial. Kaufman is being represented by attorney Peter Pullano and Burnett by attorney Norman Chirco.
County Judge Barry Porsch will preside.