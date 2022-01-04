GENEVA — The trial of the Geneva Middle School principal accused of having an “inappropriate encounter” with a student last fall has been scheduled.
During a brief proceeding Monday in city court, Judge Bill Hart set March 29 for the start of John DeFazio Jr. trial. He faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child for an alleged Oct. 5 incident at the school.
Jury selection is expected to take several hours on the trial’s first day — if not all day. Ontario County Assistant District Attorney Meghan Maslyn told Hart testimony could take two days.
DeFazio was charged by city police several weeks after the alleged incident. Police and the DA’s office have declined to detail the allegations.
The city school district placed DeFazio on leave after learning of the alleged incident.
In a Dec. 20 court appearance, Joe Damelio, the attorney representing DeFazio, said his client is the victim of a vendetta by students upset with his enforcement of the school district’s dress code and conduct policies. He was standing by that statement after Monday’s court appearance.
“(The criminal allegation is) something that we look forward to resolving, and we look forward to coming to trial,” Damelio said last month. “He’s an educator who never, ever had any issues. No problems whatsoever. ... We think justice is going to be ultimately served in this case.”
Maslyn indicated she may apply to have a Molineux hearing in the case. That is a pretrial hearing on the admissibility of evidence of prior uncharged crimes by the defendant in a criminal trial. In most cases, evidence of prior uncharged crimes is not admissible because of its potential prejudicial effect. It may be admissible under certain circumstances.
Hart set Feb. 28 for a hearing date if Maslyn makes an application.
DeFazio took over as Middle School principal last July after being hired by the Board of Education in May. He was an administrator in the Rochester City School District for eight years, most recently serving as an assistant principal.