PENN YAN — Pretrial hearings have been scheduled, and a trial date set, for the Branchport man accused of killing his mother in the summer of 2018.
On Tuesday in Yates County Court, Judge Jason Cook scheduled hearings in the case of Paul Khouzam for March 12. If the case goes to trial, jury selection would begin May 8, with testimony likely to begin May 11.
Khouzam, 38, faces charges of murder, burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, and cruelty to animals in the death of his mother, Dr. Magda Daoud, following an August 2018 incident at her home on Arrowhead Beach Road in Torrey, just north of Dresden.
As he did for a court appearance earlier this month, Khouzam appeared alert during Tuesday’s proceeding. He is being represented by the court-appointed Robert Zimmerman, an experienced area attorney.
While Zimmerman and District Attorney Todd Casella previously said they would not be seeking any pretrial hearings, that changed Tuesday.
Zimmerman asked for a Huntley hearing, which determines if statements made by Khouzam to police officers can be used at his trial. Casella said Khouzam made “numerous statements to various police officers.”
Cook also authorized a limited Mapp hearing, which determines if evidence can be suppressed due to search and seizure. At issue is Khouzam’s cell phone, which was taken by police. Casella claims Khouzam consented to police taking the phone and downloading information from it.
Cook, Casella and Zimmerman will meet in conference March 3. Khouzam will not be appearing in court that day.
Khouzam, who was on probation for charges in Schuyler County at the time of his arrest, is being held in the Yates County Jail without bail for violation of probation. His bail on the murder and other charges is $1 million cash or $2 million bond.