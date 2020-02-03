CANANDAIGUA — Trial dates are set for the pair accused of killing another man in Phelps last summer.
Ontario County Assistant District Attorney Heather Hines said the trial for Omar Antonio Martinez-Salome is scheduled to start May 18, while the trial for Luis Boffil-Leyro begins June 8.
Pretrial hearings before county Judge Frederick Reed, who will preside over the trials, are set for April 23.
Martinez-Salome, 21, and Boffil-Leyro, 34, are charged with second-degree murder in the Aug. 13 death of Jean Carlos Rentas-Figueroa, 28. Boffil-Leyro also faces a weapons charge.
Rentas-Figueroa’s body was found about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 13 by a passing motorist on Route 96 in Phelps, near Hayes Road, about an hour after police believe he was shot once in the head. Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said police believe Rentas-Figueroa, Boffil-Leyro and Martinez-Salome were on their way back to Rochester from an unknown location, and the Phelps location appears to have been random.
Martinez-Salome was arrested 10 days later. Boffil-Leyro was arrested several months later.
Henderson said all three men were living in the Rochester area at the time, adding the homicide appears directly connected to drugs. He stopped short of saying it was the result of a drug sale.
The investigation also involved the Rochester Police Department, state police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Wayne County sheriff’s office.