PENN YAN — Yates County Judge Jason Cook will issue a verdict at a later date following the recent bench trial of a former Keuka College security officer.
District Attorney Todd Casella said the non-jury trial of Stephen Hilyer started Wednesday and wrapped up Thursday in county court. Hilyer faces a felony charge of sexual abuse.
The Seneca Falls resident was arrested by the sheriff’s office in August 2019. He was accused of sexually assaulting a college employee.
Hilyer was employed at the time by NMS Security Services, a private security company at the college. Sheriff Ron Spike said NMS employees are state-certified security officers, and noted the company cooperated with his office’s investigation.
Spike said NMS Security fired Hilyer after his arrest.
Hilyer is being represented by attorney Travis Barry. Casella is prosecuting the case.
Casella said another bench trial he is prosecuting is scheduled to start Monday in county court. The defendant is Jonathon Herman of Barrington, who faces a charge of sexual abuse for allegedly subjecting a minor to sexual contact.
Barry is representing Herman. Cook is the judge in that case as well.
Meanwhile, Casella noted the trial of Paul Khouzam, which is scheduled to begin in May, could be adjourned again. Casella said Khouzam’s attorney, Bob Zimmerman, has a conflict and requested an adjournment.
“I have not seen a decision from the court on that request yet,” Casella said.
Khouzam is accused of murder in the death of his mother, Dr. Magda Daoud, following an August 2018 incident at her home on Arrowhead Beach Road in Torrey, near Dresden. The trial was scheduled for March 2020 but has been delayed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.