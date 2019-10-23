PENN YAN — A trial could be held early next year for the town of Barrington’s former code enforcement officer.
Motions in the case of John Griffin were argued Tuesday in Yates County Court. Griffin faces felony charges of offering a false instrument for filing and issuing a false certificate, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal impersonation.
Griffin was indicted in June by a county grand jury following an investigation by state police and the district’s attorney office. The charges are related to Griffin’s actions in 2014 and 2016.
District Attorney Todd Casella said Griffin, while he was the town’s code enforcement officer, issued two certificates of occupancy to The Olney Place on Route 54. Casella said one of them was false.
The Olney Place is owned by Seth Olney, who filed lawsuits against Griffin and the town over necessary permits, certificates of occupancy, and a liquor license. Olney said the alleged false document was one filed by Griffin after Olney completed an expansion project at his business.
The state Liquor Authority later ruled in Olney’s favor, a decision backed by a judge.
Griffin has not been the code enforcement officer since 2017, when he was not reappointed by the town board.
Judge Jason Cook will issue a decision on the motions, which includes a review of the grand jury minutes. Casella said Griffin’s attorney, Travis Barry, has argued the charges should be dismissed due to the statute of limitations.
Casella said he is seeking an exception to the statute under the state’s public officers law.
Casella added that at this point, there are no scheduled hearings in the case. He indicated a trial is likely in the case, and could be held in January or during the early months of 2020.
Griffin has been free on his own recognizance since he was arraigned in June.