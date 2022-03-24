GENEVA — The trial of the Geneva Middle School principal accused of having an “inappropriate encounter” with a student has been delayed.
Ontario County Assistant District Attorney Meghan Maslyn, who is prosecuting the case, said the trial of John DeFazio Jr. has been adjourned due to a scheduling conflict with his attorney, Joe Damelio. The trial had been slated to start Tuesday.
As of this week, Geneva City Court Judge Bill Hart, who will preside over the trial, has not set a new date.
DeFazio faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child for an incident that allegedly occurred Oct. 5 at the school. He was charged by city police several weeks afterward, although police and the DA’s office have declined to detail the allegations.
The city school district placed DeFazio on leave.
Following a December court appearance, Damelio said his client is the victim of a vendetta by students upset with his enforcement of the school district’s dress code and conduct policies.
DeFazio took over as principal last July after being hired by the school board in May. He was an administrator in the Rochester City School District for eight years, most recently serving as an assistant principal.
Maslyn said after jury selection, trial testimony could take two days.