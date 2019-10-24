PENN YAN — The case against a Branchport man accused of killing his mother is back on the court schedule, and a trial is possible during the early part of next year.
Paul Khouzam returned to Yates County Court Wednesday after being released from the Rochester Psychiatric Center earlier this month. He had been there since April, when two psychiatrists deemed Khouzam an “incapacitated person.”
Cook said Wednesday that doctors from the Rochester facility recently determined Khouzam is competent to stand trial at this time. His attorney, Robert Zimmerman, continued the not-guilty plea on Khouzam’s behalf.
Zimmerman is not requesting any pretrial hearings. District Attorney Todd Casella said he will not be seeking any such proceedings, either.
Cook said pretrial motions in the case are due Dec. 17. Khouzam’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 7, when Cook could set a trial date.
Khouzam, 38, faces charges of murder, burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, and aggravated cruelty to animals in the death of his mother, Dr. Magda Daoud, following an August 2018 incident at her home on Arrowhead Beach Road in Torrey, just north of Dresden.
On the evening of Aug. 5 , Khouzam was arrested by deputies in Branchport as a mentally ill person, classified as an endangerment to himself or others. He was taken to the mental health unit at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan but released later that night and returned to his home.
Sheriff Ron Spike said Khouzam drove to his mother’s home during the early-morning hours of Aug. 6 and broke a large window near the front door to get in. Khouzam is accused of bludgeoning and stabbing his mother with a hammer and a knife.
The alleged crime happened about 4 a.m. The sheriff’s office received a call on the incident just before 6 a.m., and Spike said deputies arrived on the scene minutes later and found Khouzam walking on Arrowhead Beach Road.
Deputies went to the home and found an unconscious and bleeding Daoud in her basement. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and underwent emergency surgery for head and upper body injuries.
Daoud, 67, died at a Monroe County hospice facility last October. Spike said deputies also found a small dog owned by Daoud dead in the home.
Khouzam, who at the time of his arrest was on probation for charges in Schuyler County, is being held in the Yates County Jail without bail for violation of probation. His bail on the Yates County charges is $1 million cash or $2 million bond.