SOUTH BRISTOL — A tribute is planned to honor one of Ontario County’s pioneering winemakers, the late John Brahm.
Brahm, co-founder and winemaker at Arbor Hill Grapery & Winery in South Bristol, died in March after an accident at his home in Naples. He was 76.
Finger Lakes Visitors Connection, the official tourism-promotion agency for the county, said it will honor Brahm at 11 a.m. Sept. 12 at the County Road 12 Overlook at Carolobarb Park. The public is welcome to attend.
Visitors Connection officials said the Brahm family remains active in the tourism industry and will be honored at the celebration as well.
At the event, Visitors Connection President and CEO Valerie Knoblauch will join with South Bristol officials to dedicate the installation of a high-powered viewfinder at the County Road 12 Overlook at Carolobarb Park.
“We are thrilled to have this addition to the County Road 12 Overlook,” said Town Supervisor Dan Marshall. “In 1999, John led the tourism agency in obtaining land for the scenic pull-off. Eventually, he would work with the town of South Bristol and Odell Scott to blend this pull-off as part of Carolobarb Park, which opened in 2004. This is an extension of that great work, and we are truly excited to work with Finger Lakes Visitors Connection to install this viewfinder and allow an even closer look at the phenomenal view at the Overlook. I think John would be pleased.”
In May, The Visitors Connection announced the John H. Brahm III Legacy Award to honor his “legacy of leadership” as an entrepreneur, mentor and “tireless promoter of the Finger Lakes wine and tourism industry.”
Brahm was the first recipient, and the Visitors Connection said the award will go “into the future to honor someone with the same qualities of John.”