WATERLOO — For 52 years, Maple Grove Speedway generated lots of excitement and thousands of memories for stock-car racing fans from all over Central New York. Located on the Seneca County Fairgrounds, the dirt track hosted modified races on Saturday nights, drawing spectators and race teams from all over the region.
John Velte of Waterloo, whose dad, the late Rollie Velte, was one of the track’s top drivers for years, has organized a tribute to the track during the week of the Seneca County Fair, which is July 21-24. Velte is getting help from longtime race fan Chuck Brownell of Phelps.
The tribute will be open for viewing in Floral Hall from 5-9 p.m. July 21-23 and from noon to 5 p.m. July 24.
“We’ve got replicas of three of the cars that raced there: the No. 11 of Johnny McArdell, the 111 of Sammy Reakes, and the 66 of Red Beardsley and Ray Preston,” Velte said. “There will also be a lot of exhibits on the history of the track over the years; pictures; old videos to see on a large-screen TV; programs; posters; news stories. A lot of families of the old drivers and race teams are providing memorabilia and a lot more.”
There will be radio interviews with some of those still around who were associated with the track. Others who knew the track will be on hand to answer questions.
“We’ve invited any driver that’s still around, but many have died,” Velte said, adding that Gordie Wood may show up.
Velte began planning the tribute two years ago, enlisting Brownell’s help; COVID-19 canceled the fair and tribute in 2020. Brownell attended the races faithfully in the 1950s and ’60s and has organized several reunions, banquets and vintage races at the track.
Rollie Velte’s last ride at Maple Grove was with the No. 99 owned by Waterloo florist Tony Vitti, who operated a stone’s throw from the Swift Street track. However, John Velte said his dad didn’t keep much in the way of memorabilia from those days, and neither did the Vitti family. John would attend the races with the Schweitz family, whose father was a mechanic for the No. 99.
The track hosted auto racing from 1925-77, when complaints from neighbors about the noise and dust led to its demise.
Brownell, who grew up in Lyons, remembers going with his father to watch racing at Weedsport when he was 12. He and his dad heard about Maple Grove and began spending summer weekends there around 1961.
“Those were great times,” Brownell said. “We’d go to several other tracks, but none was quite like Maple Grove. The drivers and racing were great and very competitive. We hope to share those memories with people during the tribute.”