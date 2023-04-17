GENEVA — The developer of the former Trinity Episcopal Church projected an early 2023 start to a plan that would redevelop the historic building into a boutique hotel, events center, and restaurant.
However, a year after receiving a tax incentive package worth $3.6 million thorough the city’s Industrial Development Agency, no work has begun at the South Main Street site that developer Mark McGroarty of McGroarty Investments purchased from the church for $340,000 last year.
Reached last week, McGroarty said he is not backing out of Trinity Church Inn, but outlined a number of reasons construction has not begun.
“There are a multitude of factors which affect the timing of the project,” he said, noting that continuing high inflation has sent construction cost estimates upwards. “We are working with the contractors on how to lower the costs without impacting the quality of the project.”
Additionally, McGroarty said he is seeking historic tax credits, and those tax credits won’t be available until approvals are obtained though the state Historic Preservation Office and the U.S. Department of Interior.
“Our Part 2 approval from SHPO was also delayed, but we received final SHPO approval in late March,” he explained. “It is now with the Department of Interior for their approval. Investors for the purchase of the historic tax credits will not look at a project until the Part 2 application has received final approval.”
McGroarty also pointed to the projected opening and its relation to construction.
“Our optimum opening date is March/mid-April (2024) to prepare for the tourist season,” he said. “There is no advantage to opening, say in October/November, when it is the most challenging occupancy time. Opening also dictates when we start construction.”
There has been talk that McGroarty is seeking a partner in the project. He did not dismiss that possibility.
“It was never my intention to operate the project myself, and these are certainly different times than when we first started,” he said. “A real estate developer is always open to proposals from outside parties, whether it be investors, operators, other developers.”
McGroarty acknowledged there “are many moving parts to the project and the delays have certainly been longer than expected. Notwithstanding, we continue to move forward, as this project has our highest priority.”
He told the Finger Lakes Times in February that “it is not our intention at the moment to scale the project back.”
Tracy Verrier, the IDA’s administrator, said the agency expects to hear from McGroarty at some point given the delay in project start time.
“We will want Mark to come back to the IDA board to provide an update on the project — scope, budget, schedule — to make sure that it still aligns with the prior approval,” she said. “Whether a new approval (of tax incentives) is needed will depend on whether/how the project has changed since that approval occurred.”
Trinity Church Inn was first proposed in 2016, and McGroarty fought off several legal challenges from a group of South Main Street residents opposed to the church’s redevelopment. Those residents said it would change the character of the historic, largely residential neighborhood.