GENEVA — In December, the city’s Industrial Development Agency approved a multimillion-dollar tax abatement for Lake’s Edge Seneca, a hotel, restaurant and events center whose construction is set to begin next month on Lochland Road.
Now, a developer looking to provide the same amenities with the redevelopment of Trinity Episcopal Church on South Main Street is pitching for tax relief as well.
Mark McGroarty, of McGroarty Investments, outlined his plans to the IDA, which involves redeveloping the church into an inn, events center and restaurant. The property is about two miles north of the former Geneva American Legion property where Lake’s Edge will be built.
Lake’s Edge and Trinity would be the third and fourth lodging businesses along Route 14 south of downtown, joining Belhurst and Geneva On The Lake.
After persevering through nearly four years of legal battles, the Trinity project received final approvals from the city Planning Board in July 2021. McGroarty hopes to begin construction in July.
“It’s encouraging to see that it’s back on track,” IDA Chair Anne Nenneau said.
“This project has been on the wings for quite a while,” McGroarty told the board. “We never lost our focus on our end goal.”
He said the inn at Trinity likely will feature 26-27 rooms, along with a 73-seat restaurant and an events space with a 195-person capacity.
However, the historic church, which was rebuilt following a fire in the 1930s, faces “preservation costs” of about $1.8 million that “are basically non-revenue producing,” McGroarty explained. That includes a new roof, he noted. Water from a number of roof leaks has seeped into the walls of the sanctuary and done significant damage to the interior.
To illustrate the challenge ahead, McGroarty said that even with new roofing, it will take 8-12 months for the sanctuary’s interior walls to dry so they can be re-plastered.
Plumbing and electricity will have to be replaced too, he noted.
“Does anyone have the question, ‘Why am I doing this?’ ” McGroarty asked, before adding that what it comes down to is his love of preserving history.
McGroarty said Trinity plays an important role in the architectural character of the South Main Street Historic District.
“I’m really excited to see the project come to fruition,” he told the IDA.
He said Trinity needs a tax abatement “to stabilize the asset and offset some of our construction costs” and the cost of operation.
Then there are the unknowns, he said.
“We know we’re going to have unanticipated costs because of the age (of the building),” he explained.
Trinity has not submitted a tax-abatement plan, which likely would include a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement that would reduce the level of taxation on a sliding scale for a period of 10 or more years.
Nenneau said the IDA would like to review a tax-abatement proposal from McGroarty at its March 6 meeting. The agency would need to hold a public hearing on any incentives before adopting a package.
While the tax breaks for Lake’s Edge received significant criticism — ultimately, they were scaled back by about $1 million — McGroarty argues the two projects are not comparable when it comes to the need for financial assistance.
“This is not a normal request such as the Legion property,” he said Monday. “The request is based on saving an important historic building; costs associated with the deterioration of the buildings (no heat for three years); costs associated with the preservation of the buildings; and additional costs associated with an existing structure.”
He noted that 20-30 full-time jobs will be created, along with many part-time jobs for events.