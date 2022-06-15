GENEVA — The Trinity Episcopal Church congregation is no longer the owner of the historic South Main Street property.
The sale of the church and two adjacent buildings to McGroarty Investments was completed last week. The company plans to develop the property into Trinity Inn, a boutique hotel, events center and restaurant.
The church received $340,000 for the property, Trinity Pastor Cam Miller said. The original plan was for McGroarty to lease from Trinity, he noted.
“After extended conversations, the trustees of the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester insisted that it be a sale,” he said. “The vestry of Trinity Church agreed.”
McGroarty, who fended off opposition from some South Main Street opponents for four-plus years, expressed relief.
“I am pleased to finally close on the church property,” he said Tuesday. “I am very appreciative and thankful to the congregation of Trinity Episcopal Church for maintaining our vision for the church despite the delays. I am excited about the next phase.”
Construction is set to start in early 2023, with a projected March 2024 opening, McGroarty noted.
“We are in final negotiations with the Lark Hotel Group to manage the property upon completion,” he said. “Lark manages over 40 hotels and inns, many of which are historical properties.”
With a congregation of just about 50 members and a dwindling bank account, members voted in 2016 to proceed with the Trinity project. Miller said the challenge of trying to maintain buildings in need of expensive repairs wore on a church that didn’t have the funds to pay for them.
“It feels liberating,” Miller said of transferring the property to McGroarty. “The building became the focus of the church because it takes so much energy and money. It was a really daunting responsibility to try to figure out how to be a good steward. We didn’t want to leave it/abandon it.”
The church has since moved to Trinity Place at 78 Castle St., where it has offices and space for services, community meetings, an art gallery, yoga, and more. However, Miller noted that when Trinity Inn is completed, the church will have free use of the sanctuary on Sundays and other holy days, along with a room reserved for the church.
“As of now, we plan to utilize both resources,” he said. “We see this as an abundance of resources and are excited about exploring all the opportunities available to us.”
Miller said the congregation is pleased with the outcome.
“We succeeded in providing for the preservation of the buildings and grounds with a project that will provide economic benefits and jobs long into the future, blessing Geneva and the Finger Lakes with a wonderful new resource,” he said. “The property returns to the tax rolls and benefits the city that way as well.
“We are grateful, proud, and feel blessed to have succeeded in being good stewards of these historic resources that had been bequeathed to us from past generations.”
Miller expressed appreciation to the city “and everybody who helped make this happen.”
He emphasized that Trinity has no plans to fold its congregation into the city’s other Episcopal church, St. Peter’s on Genesee Street.
“It’s apples to oranges,” he said. “We’re very progressive, liberal, more experimental. St. Peter’s is more traditional. It’s better that both thrive.”