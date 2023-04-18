GENEVA — Trinity Place, the home of Trinity Episcopal Church, is celebrating National Poetry Month with readings by three published poets from 7-8:30 p.m. April 19.
The poets include Trinity’s rector, Cam Miller — and a poetry reading is something Miller hoped to do at the 78 Castle St. space for some time.
“We actually wanted to do this before the pandemic hit,” he said.
Poetry has been around for thousands of years, and Miller noted that the Bible is filled with it. He points to the mission of Trinity Place as “a center for growth, wellness, healing, and the arts.”
“Poetry touches all four: Like a painting or photograph, words fortunately placed in a poem can create an image that challenges us to grow, clears a space within us to receive new insights, can touch us in ways that heal, or simply provides an art form to appreciate,” Miller said. “That is why we use poetry in worship every week.”
Miller said his first poem was published in 2013. He had a collection of poems published in 2020, along with several books. He writes a weekly column, “Denim Spirit,” that appears Wednesdays in the Finger Lakes Times.
Joining him in the poetry reading are:
• David Galloway, a writer and professor of Russian at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. He is the author of “poyms for people,” released in 2021. He has had essays appear in “Rattle,” “Into the Void,” “Prairie Fire” and “Permafrost.” He also founded and edits “Chestnut Review” as James Rawlings.
• David Yockel Jr., whom Miller met through the Rochester organization Just Poets. Yockel teaches writing at the Rochester Institute of Technology and has been published in a number of print and online journals across the country, including “Kerf,” “Trajectory” and “Common Ground Review.”
Miller encourages others attending to share a poem, if they’d like.
The Kitchen Witches of Geneva is providing desserts and coffee, Miller noted.
In keeping with Trinity’s mission of promoting the arts, the “Staying Grounded — A Dedication To Trees” photo exhibit also is featured at Trinity Place, Miller said. The exhibit includes a poem about a tree, and Tracy Genovese has presented photographs aligned with the poem, he explained.
“It’s a nice kind of symmetry,” Miller said. “Poetry is like paintings. They’re word images. It’s the same kind of art.”