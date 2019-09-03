GENEVA — When Trinity Episcopal Church officials and Mark McGroarty of McGroarty Investments forged a plan to redevelop the historic South Main Street church into an inn, events center and restaurant, they projected a June or July 2018 opening.
That didn’t happen.
Three years later after the idea was hatched, the church that is struggling from dwindling membership and declining finances has yet to begin its adaptive-reuse project designed to secure its future. Legal entanglements with a group of South Main Street neighbors who maintain the development will have a detrimental effect on their picturesque neighborhood, which is home to some of the city’s most historic buildings, have resulted in a standstill.
The project is a non-conforming use in the neighborhood, which is zoned historic/residential, and thus a variance was needed by Trinity and McGroarty to redevelop the property that includes the sanctuary, a connected building and a rectory.
The church and McGroarty have won several rounds of legal battles over the course of three years, the latest in May, when state Supreme Court Judge Fred Reed ruled against the opposition’s court filing that asked that the Zoning Board of Appeals’ decision to grant a use variance for the project be nullified. However, the decision by Reed did not end the opposition’s efforts to stop the project. The group, which includes some prominent members of the Geneva community, filed an appeal in June with state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division in Rochester.
McGroarty said it could be February or March before a decision is reached.
In the meantime, Trinity Episcopal has, for the most part, emptied the church. The building features a dizzying array of spaces that, if the project is approved, will be converted into hotel rooms, a 66-seat restaurant and an events space in the sanctuary.
The heat was turned off at the church last year in an effort to save money, although services are still being held at least once a month somewhere on the campus, either in the main sanctuary or the rectory, Rector Cameron Miller said.
“We held ‘Brief and Chilly Prayers’ throughout the winter,” he said, emphasizing that services will return to the sanctuary full-time once the project is completed.
Church offices were moved to Trinity Place, a small spot on Castle Street, where services also are held. It’s also home to community activities that go beyond spiritual outreach.
However, there are troubling signs in the sanctuary. McGroarty and church treasurer Bruce Tuxill, who oversees the building as part of his church membership, provided a tour to the Finger Lakes Times to point out the damage. It includes chunks of plaster falling on the north side of the building; Tuxill believes that is the product of moisture that’s trapped in the Onondaga stone used to construct the sanctuary. A leaking roof that has since been patched also has contributed to the moisture issue, he noted.
There is flooding in the basement’s mechanical room — that’s where heaters are — and all the electrical, plumbing and heating systems need to be overhauled. There is some exterior damage as well.
“As we continue to be delayed, the church continues to deteriorate,” McGroarty remarked.
“It wasn’t this bad until we turned the heat off,” Tuxill added.
McGroarty said the damage has added an additional $300,000 to $400,000 in repairs to what is estimated to be a $7 million project. The repairs, including a new roof, are estimated at $2.5 million.
In response to the court appeal, McGroarty hired a public relations firm to help communicate the benefits of the church’s redevelopment and to outline what the city has lost economically as a result of a legal battle that has led to a two-year delay. There’s also a website with detailed information about the project, savetrinity.org.
“We’ve had some support, but we needed to get our message out,” he said. “We’re saving a historic landmark.”
McGroarty and the church outlined what the two-year delay has cost the community:
• 20 full-time and 10 part-time jobs, resulting in approximately $1.8 million in lost wages.
• Approximately $130,000 in lost occupancy tax revenue for the city.
• Loss of property taxes from a previously tax-exempt property.
• Additional visitors to the historic district and downtown restaurants.
• Incremental deterioration of an already damaged building.
• Lost internships for Finger Lakes Community College students.
“We should have been open (by now),” said McGroarty, who added that it is the legal right of project opponents to appeal Reed’s decision.
Opponents say they’re not to blame
Trinity opponents — the group is made up of Eileen Buckley, Derek Lustig, Jerry Buckley, Kay Abraham, Joanne LaBate, Jane Donegan, Gena Rangel, Betty Bayer, Hans Buechler, Susan Henking, Julie O’Malley, Barbara Roesch Rokow, Walter Gage and Anthony Constable — don’t like the tactics McGroarty and the church are using to gain public favor.
In response to a request for comment on the appeal and the development’s delay, the group issued a detailed email. They said it appears McGroarty and Trinity are making them the scapegoats, when it’s the church’s financial difficulties that are driving a project they claim is not a good fit for their mostly residential neighborhood.
“The approval of this project is not only detrimental to us as immediate neighbors, but to the city as a whole,” they wrote. “Most disturbing, their current campaign attempts to shift the blame for the church’s ongoing structural decline to Geneva city’s tax-paying citizens rather than their own delayed fiscal planning and management.
“It must be mentioned (that) few Trinity members live in the city and none in the neighborhood.
“McGroarty Investments LLC steadfastly refuses to provide the necessary financial information, such as how much revenue and expenses they are projecting for each aspect of their proposal, market studies to determine need for such venues, financial backers, bonding etc. Despite this, our city officials, instead of remaining neutral as the law requires, aided Trinity in moving the plan forward. Thus we had no choice but to pursue a legal challenge.”
The Zoning Board of Appeals, at the recommendation of City Attorney Emil Bove, hired Geneva resident Wendy Marsh of Syracuse-based Hancock Estabrook to guide them in the use-variance application. She also is serving as the ZBA’s attorney in the ongoing court battle over its decision to grant the use variance to Trinity.
While the opponents call the photos of damage to the church “troubling,” they believe Trinity has the money to make the repairs. They said the church had $938,000 in its endowment in 2017.
“Where is that money?” they asked. “Why wasn’t some of that money used to repair the more egregious structural damage? The money from selling its artifacts just a few months ago, how has it been used? The city fathers are not asking these questions, so we feel we must, if only to prevent the eyesore on Linden Street from happening on our block.”
They are referring to 29 Linden St., where a failed redevelopment project resulted in the building’s partial demolition — and what many consider a blight upon the food-and-drink hub there.
Trinity officials responded as follows: “As with most endowments, the church’s endowment is earmarked for church ministry and not singled out for property repairs. The endowment of Trinity Church is for perpetuation of the ministry of the church, not the building only. If all of it went to shoring up the building, not only is it not enough to address the needs, it would ensure the end of the ministry as well. The current endowment is approximately $800,000. Notwithstanding, the church has spent considerable funds from the endowment. The church has not allowed the property to decline. Over the past seven years the church has spent approximately $900,000 in preservation costs. Current preservation costs are estimated at $2.5 million. Even if the church spent the entire endowment there is still a shortfall of $1.7 million.”
In response to McGroarty’s claims of what the city has lost because of the delay, opponents provided the following:
• Trinity’s claim of $130,000 in lost occupancy tax over two years: The group said he is overestimating the amount of revenue the inn’s 29 rooms will generate. “That means the room rents were approximately $2,166,667 per year. Dividing that by 365 days equates to room rentals of $5,936 per day and further divided by 29 rooms requires $204.69 per room and zero vacancy. That is unrealistic.” The opponents said it’s highly likely that Trinity’s inn would take guests away from other lodging facilities and not merely add to the number of visitors to Geneva.
• Trinity claims of a loss of property and sales taxes and wages due to the delay: Project opponents said McGroarty has “publicly stated that he will be seeking a tax break from the city for this project through a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement and help from the city’s Industrial Development Agency.” They also claim that Trinity’s restaurant will take business from downtown restaurants and bars.
• Trinity contends $1.8 million in wages have been lost, as well as 30 full- and part-time jobs, but the opponents say it’s based on assumptions of 100 percent occupancy and the restaurant’s success, which cannot be predicted.
McGroarty said some of the opposition to the inn is disingenuous, noting that some of the petitioners run bed-and-breakfasts or similar room-rental businesses on South Main Street.
Still, opponents believe there are better options for the property that won’t impact the character of their historic neighborhood, including converting church buildings — save the sanctuary — into apartments.
“The neighbors do not oppose change, but believe Trinity can be repurposed successfully under current zoning,” they stated. “Contrary to Trinity’s statements, we are not opposed to change, but we strongly believe this is not the right use for the property. We believe after a thorough review by the courts on both the process and merits of this plan our position will prevail. We welcome the church to consider options consistent with current zoning and we stand willing to work with them.”
McGroarty, who has been a part of several other adaptive reuse projects, admits the battle has worn on him but said that he has no intention of abandoning the Trinity redevelopment plan.
“I am fully committed to the project,” he said. “I am here to stay. I have never walked away from any project in my life.”