GENEVA — St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy will honor three award recipients at its annual Dinner with the Arts event scheduled for April 30 at 151 Genesee St.
Each award winner has had a significant impact on the Academy’s past, present and future.
Here is the rundown:
Community Award for Extraordinary Support for Music and the Arts
Donna Davenport, Professor of Dance at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, served as Dean of Faculty for St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy from January 2016 to July 2020 and was an active member of the Support Board for seven years. In collaboration with the Academy’s administrators and faculty, Davenport renewed the Cello Studio and designed four new programs: Musical Beginnings, the Guitar Studio, String Explorers, and the Power of Dance at the Boys and Girls Club of Geneva.
In addition to expanding instruction, Davenport served on the Capital Campaign committee and produced two concerts at the Smith Opera House, Music and Dance Celebrations, featuring performances by talented SPCAA students and their professional teachers.
Davenport has been an active performer and choreographer for 25-plus years, presenting her work primarily in Rochester, Ithaca, and Geneva. At HWS, she has served as an endowed professor, four terms as Chair of the Dance Department, and as Associate Dean of Faculty and Coordinator for the Social Justice Studies and Arts & Education programs. Nationally, she has served as a Teagle Scholar and currently co-chairs the Think Tank for Dance in Education.
She received her doctorate and master’s degrees from Temple University in Philadelphia and earned undergraduate degrees in Psychology and Dance at the University of Massachusetts.
Distinguished Alumni Award
This year, the SPCAA Support Board is giving the Distinguished Alumni Award to two former Academy students.
Abigail Adams and Meredith Beckley were inspired by their mutual love of musical theater to create the first “Grand Night for Singing,” a theatrical cabaret which the choir continues to put on every tour year as a fundraiser for their trip to the United Kingdom.
Abigail Adams DuPrau has been part of the Academy since she was a young girl, and has been reaping its benefits ever since.
She was one of Wendra Trowbridge’s first voice studio students and still works with her for lessons and auditions. Her passion for musical theater inspired her and Meredith Beckley to create the first “Grand Night for Singing” cabaret. She further gave back to the Academy by organizing and performing in multiple musical theatre revues, the most recent being the “Broadway Princess Revue.”
Though she now works with an investment firm in Pittsford, she continues to pursue theater and has had private training with renowned Broadway stars such as Laura Osnes, Beth Leavel, Carrie St. Louis, and Nancy Opel.
Meredith Beckley made music a part of her life for as long as she can remember. She started piano lessons when she was 7 with Jewel Hara, her choir director at St. Michael’s Antiochian Orthodox Church. At age 9, she studied voice with Meredith Hudson through the HWS Music Department.
Beckley sang with St Peter’s Community Choir and took private voice lessons with Trowbridge. She was part of the first choir to tour England.
Being involved in her community is important to her. She is a member of “So Noted,” an a capella group of local musicians. She recently fulfilled a lifelong dream of music directing and playing piano for “RENT.” This summer she will be working with Theatre444 as music director for “Alice By Heart.”
In addition, Beckley provides piano accompaniment for the Geneva Middle School Chorus and plays in the pit orchestra for Geneva High and other area schools. She works as a Psychiatric Registered Nurse at Seneca Community Counseling Center, providing care to patients seeking treatment for addiction and other mental health disorders.
St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy offers lessons and performances in choirs, piano, violin, cello, organ, voice, dance and guitar for all ages and now serves more than 300 students from 16 area schools in a five-county area in large part due to the dedicated core of instructors and staff, all of whom are professionals in their field.
For donations or more information, check www.stpetersgeneva.org/give/community-a-campaign-for-the-future.