CANANDAIGUA — “All aboard.”
It’s a command that may soon be heard in the downtown area — although not a train, but a trolley.
The city and The Lake House on Canandaigua are working on a public-private partnership that result in a trolley ferrying people to and from a route that goes to and from Sonnenberg Gardens on East Gibson Street to downtown, to Kershaw Park on Canandaigua Lake, and then to the Lake House hotel and resort off South Main Street.
City Manager John Goodwin said The Lake House, a Sands family enterprise that opened in 2020, has offered to buy, own and operate a trolley that would serve the general public as well as their resort hotel guests in an effort to help connect the lakefront to downtown.
“As proposed, it would make stops at The Lake House, Kershaw Park, downtown and Sonnenberg Gardens in 15 to 20-minute loops,” Goodwin said. “The city would provide the general mechanical maintenance of the trolley in exchange for the transportation service being available to the general public.”
City Council’s ordinance committee met Tuesday to discuss the proposal, which would involve the city issuing a franchise agreement with The Lake House, according to the city code and state law.
Also Tuesday:
• The ordinance committee discussed a request from Patrick Walsh, owner of a boathouse on City Pier on Canandaigua Lake, to amend the city code to allow boathouses to extend beyond the current 32-foot length. Two variance requests for boathouses to exceed the 32-foot limit were denied. Walsh claims several boathouses currently exceed the 32-foot limit.
The committee also will discuss a proposal from Council member Renee Sutton to consider a vacancy tax on vacant commercial property to encourage owners to fill vacant storefronts. She claims the vacant stores are a blight on the community.
• Council’s environmental committee, which also met Tuesday, discussed an update on the Central on Main project. The project involves converting a former parking lot between the Simply Crêpes Restaurant and the Chamber of Commerce building on the east side of Main Street into an outdoor dining area, with tables. The latest, scaled-down proposal from the city is to use asphalt instead of concrete and no stamped or coloring of the asphalt. New drainage and six electric lights would be installed too.
The cost is estimated at $76,500. A state Main Street grant would cover $60,000 of the cost, while the city would have to come up with the remaining $16,500.
The committee also talked about how solar arrays and panels should fit into the city code.