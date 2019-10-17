READING — State police arrested two Penn Yan men for driving while intoxicated Tuesday night after the pickup truck they were in ended up in a Schuyler County ditch.
Ronald Howell, 59, was charged with DWI (0.17 percent), failure to keep right, moving from lane unsafely, and imprudent speed.
David Plumlee, 57, was charged with DWI. His charge is aggravated because troopers said his blood-alcohol level was 0.19 percent, more than twice the legal limit for driving.
Howell and Plumlee were arrested after troopers were dispatched by the Schuyler County 911 Center to County Road 23 and Cross Road in the town of Reading for the report of a vehicle in a ditch. The incident happened about 9 p.m.
When troopers arrived, they saw a pickup truck partially in the ditch and partially on the road. Troopers said the truck’s owner, Howell, was standing on the shoulder of the road while Plumlee was trying to get the vehicle out of the ditch.
Police told Plumlee to turn off the engine and get out of the vehicle. Troopers said Howell and Plumlee smelled strongly of alcohol, and Howell was unable to complete a roadside sobriety test while Plumlee refused to take one.
The vehicle was later towed out of the ditch. Police determined that Howell was driving at an unsafe speed and missed a turn in the road.
Howell and Plumlee were taken to the state police barracks in Montour Falls and later arrested. Both were released to a sober third party and will answer the charge in Reading Town Court.