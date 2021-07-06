MANCHESTER — As of Monday, New York State Police were still investigating a fatal accident that happen Saturday on the New York State Thruway.
Troopers responded at about 11:10 a.m. to the one-car accident in the eastbound lane in the town of Manchester.
The operator, Jane Grein, age 59, from Churchville, was killed when the vehicle she was operating left the roadway and struck a concrete support for the Exit 43 bridge over the Thruway.
Troopers believe a medical event may have been a factor, and the investigation is continuing.