MANCHESTER — An out-of-state resident was killed Tuesday morning when the commercial vehicle he was driving hit a tree near Thruway Exit 43.
State police said the accident happened about 10:30 a.m. A Freightliner tractor without a trailer was traveling east on the Thruway when the vehicle went through the median and into the westbound lanes. The truck went over the westbound on-ramp and into a grassy area, where it hit a tree head on.
No other vehicles were involved, police said.
Police said the 34-year-old driver, who is from out of state and had not been identified as of Tuesday afternoon, was trapped in the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.