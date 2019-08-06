GENEVA — Neither recent tweets and comments by President Trump nor the arrest of a Geneva police officer are on the agenda, but both topics are likely to surface at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
The President’s tweets and comments regarding four women Democratic members of Congress, along with disparaging remarks about the city of Baltimore and Congressman Elijah Cummings of Maryland, have prompted Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera to suggest that he may introduce a motion condemning the remarks. However, no such motion appears on the printed agenda.
The recent arrest of Geneva police officer Jack Montesanto — the 10-year GPD veteran is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing in connection with the booking of a woman around midnight July 23 — also could be a topic of discussion during the public and Council comment periods.
Here is what is on Wednesday’s agenda:
• Council will meet in executive session at 6 p.m. to discuss collective negotiations under Article 14 of the state Civil Service Law.
• A five-year contract with the 10 members of the Geneva Public Works Foremen’s Union Local 7582-01 could be ratified. If approved, it would cover the period of Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2024. The union already has OK’d the proposal. It calls for 2 percent wage increases for each of the five years, with changes made for new employees and for promotions into the unit hired on or after Jan. 1, 2020. In a memo to Council, city officials said the agreement would result in $202,077 in estimated new costs over five years.
• An update on the environmental cleanup of the neighborhoods surrounding the former Geneva Foundry on Jackson Street. That work currently is happening on Genesee Street.
• Public hearings on the proposed sale of 186 Lewis St. and on a local law establishing a sustainable energy loan program for city residents.
• Parking regulations on city streets for the 2019-20 winter season.
• A first reading of a proposed ordinance amending Chapter 306 of the city code entitled “Streets and Sidewalks.” The ordinance would require property owners to remove snow and ice from sidewalks on their property within 24 hours from the end of snowfall, rather than the seven days stipulated in the current code. In addition, sidewalks in front of commercial establishments must be kept free of snow and ice at all times between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. In case of severe icing, property owners must use ashes, sand or other material to make the sidewalk not dangerous to “life and limb,” with clearing of the sidewalk to happen “as soon as practical.”
If the property owner doesn’t remove the snow and ice as required, the city can have its Department of Public Works employees or a private contractor do the work, with the homeowner billed for that cost. If that bill is not paid within 30 days, the cost will be added to their property tax bills.
Another amendment would establish new requirements for removal of grass, weeds, rubbish or other obstruction from the full paved width of the sidewalk. Property owners would be given seven days to remove those items. If not, the city would do the work or hire a private contractor and the property owner would be billed that cost. If not paid in 30 days, it would be added to their property tax bill.
Yet another change would prohibit someone from removing grass, weeds, rubbish or other obstruction from their parcel and placing it on another parcel without the permission of the property owner.
