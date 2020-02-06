WASHINGTON — It was a night that will be remembered as one during which the speaker of the House shredded the President’s State of the Union address — in words and actions.
In an address that sounded much like his rousing campaign speeches, President Trump — who was acquitted Wednesday by the Senate following his impeachment trial — spent much of Tuesday night highlighting the economy’s strengths, including low unemployment, along with new trade agreements he has negotiated, including a phase-one deal with China and the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement he signed last month.
It also was a tense evening. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reached out to shake Trump’s hand when he took the podium, but he either ignored it or didn’t see it.
But the social media memes will likely come from the video of the speaker, who hasn’t spoken with the president since October, tearing the pages of his address apart at the end of his speech.
“He shredded the truth, so I shredded his speech,” Pelosi told House Democrats, according to Politico. “What we heard was a disgrace.”
Those moments were disappointing to Congressman Tom Reed, R-23 of Corning, a strong ally of the president.
“What we saw last night was a lot of partisanship in regards to ripping up speeches and things like that and handshakes (that didn’t happen),” said Reed in a conference call with reporters on Wednesday morning.
Reed said the rancor must end.
“I stand with the silent majority of the American people (who say) enough is enough,” he said. “It’s about time that we listened to the president’s message last night when he indicated the people who send us to Washington, D.C., are the American people. They’re the ones we need to stay focused on.”
Reed said he took Trump’s speech “in a positive way… What the president was talking about was celebrating the successes that we were able to do together.”
Bipartisan accomplishments include the trade agreements and criminal justice reform, said Reed.
“There are a lot of things we can build on going forward,” said Reed, including addressing prescription drug prices, surprise medical billing and paid family leave.
Congressman John Katko, R-24 of Camillus, who, contrary to 2016, is supporting Trump’s re-election bid this time around, echoed the need for bipartisanship.
“As I’ve done each term that I’ve been in Congress, under both presidents Republican and Democrat, I joined Republicans and Democrats at the State of the Union to show our willingness to work together to accomplish meaningful reforms on issues most important to families across our country,” he said in a Facebook post Wednesday. “By working across the aisle, I am confident we will be able to break through the partisan gridlock in Congress to tackle some of our nation’s biggest issues, like improving our infrastructure, combating the opioid crisis, and making prescription drugs affordable.
On the local level, views of Trump’s State of the Union varied.
Geneva Mayor Steve Valentino, a Democrat, said he is “looking for the path of unity as I watch a continued divide in our government that is unfortunately reflected throughout our country. We are a better people than we currently reflect.”
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, said the “president touched on the subjects that are important to all Americans: Jobs, opportunity, education and security. These issues are of primary importance to my constituents and to me.”
Meanwhile, Geneva City Councilor Laura Salamendra, who captured the Fifth Ward seat on the Democratic line in November, questioned Trump’s claims of lifting the poor.
“One of the major issues facing Council this year is food insecurity in Geneva,” she said. “During the state of the union, President Trump bragged about the decline in food stamp enrollment and lifting people out of poverty, but his actual policies will cut off basic food assistance for nearly 700,000 of Americans. Given the cuts in federal assistance, it is even more important that we find a sustainable, local solution to food insecurity in our city.”
Reed said the Problem Solvers Caucus, where he serves as the Republican co-chair, “will continue to use our voice to call out the theatrics” and focus on “solving problems for the American people.”