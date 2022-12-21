Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds to 50 knots and waves 15 to 20 feet expected. * WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario. * WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&