NEWARK — Teri Pierce’s company generally works behind the scenes. It assists in running online sweepstakes and in-contest administration, and other promotional functions, for clients such as Vera Bradley and Outback Steakhouse.
However, the National Sweepstakes Co., which operates at 1143 E. Union St., has found its name popping up on news websites from the Wall Street Journal to British publications. The reason it’s happening: Donald Trump and his digital trading cards, which have reportedly sold out despite widespread mockery of their launch, even from some of his staunchest supporters.
The internet-based cartoon cards showing a Photoshopped Trump in superhero poses have sold out since they were first offered to the public at $99 each, according to the site where they were sold.
Pierce has no involvement in the creation of the trading cards, which are being promoted by something called NFT INT LLC. However, she is involved on the back end.
Those who purchased the $99 NFTs were automatically entered into a contest for a host of prizes that range from dinner with Trump, a Mar-a-Lago cocktail hour and a one-on-one meeting with Trump. Other prizes include a golf date with Trump and the winner’s friends.
However, Pierce pointed out that, by law, sweepstakes must offer contest entries without purchase. So, her company is handling the mail-in entries.
The fact that this work is happening not in a major U.S. city but in Newark, with a population of about 9,000, drew the attention of national and international media. However, the depictions of their small Newark quarters, where NSC employs 20, were not only inaccurate, but also a little hurtful, Pierce said.
One site described NSC’s Newark office as a “tiny white shack,” but that was based on an inaccurate picture. The depiction was based on a Google image search that showed the former building that housed the Best Buy Auto used-car dealership, which moved farther east on Route 31 in Arcadia. The East Union Street building was torn down several years ago and replaced with a new building constructed by Superior Masonry.
“(The owner) built it for himself, then decided to sell it,” Pierce said. “We’ve been here almost four years.”
She’s thinking they need to get an image of the building online to erase the misconceptions.
While Trump’s trading cards may be pretty popular, the mail-in sweepstakes entries are not overwhelming her workers, Pierce said. One sweepstakes they handled resulted in 150,000 to 200,000 pieces of mail a week.
“This one, we are not getting that kind of volume,” she said.
Pierce also stressed the company has no political alignment.
“Business is business,” she said. “We don’t discriminate against our clients.”
She admitted that the whole thing is “very weird,” but that it has certainly created plenty of buzz for NSC.
“It could boost business or it could be the opposite,” Pierce said, acknowledging the polarizing nature of Trump.
National Sweepstakes Co., an outgrowth of a former Rochester firm called Idea Connections, was purchased by Pierce, a native of Iowa, in 2012. She later moved it to her home in Newark.
The trading-card website said the sale proceeds will not benefit the former president’s campaign coffers. It’s unclear how much money he will make off the cards, but estimates suggest nearly $5 million was netted from the sales.