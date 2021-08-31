LYONS — Trail Works will host a “Tuesdays on the Towpath” cycling event from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 31. Trail Works, part of the award-winning “Tuesdays on the Towpath” recreational bike ride series, will cycle a portion of the Erie Canal.
Trail Works board member Glenn Wallis and his wife, Joan, will be group guides. Meet them on the northwest corner of Route 14 and Water Street at 6 p.m.
The ride is almost nine miles. It will loop from Lyons east along the Enlarged Erie Canal to Lock Berlin. The return trip will be on the road and follow the route of Clinton’s Ditch.
Riders of all levels are welcome. Helmets are required and waivers will have to be signed.
Contact trailworks@trailworks.org or Glenn Wallis (315) 690-1497 with questions.