GENEVA — It appears a well-known city restaurant could be featured in an upcoming episode of the Food Network show “Restaurant: Impossible.”
In a post last week on the Cosentino’s Ristorante Facebook page, the show extended a public invitation to a socially distanced grand reopening of Cosentino’s at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.
“Restaurant: Impossible” is hosted by chef and restaurateur Robert Irvine. His challenge is saving American’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days with only $10,000.
Reached by phone Friday, owner Bill Cosentino said the show is “possibly” doing an episode at his restaurant but said he could not discuss it. He referred further questions to the Food Network, which is operated by Discovery Networks.
In an email to the Finger Lakes Times Monday, Seth Hyman — from the Food Network — said he did not have any information he could share at this time.
As of last week, the show was looking for the first patrons to see the newly renovated space. People interested in making a reservation at Cosentino’s for Oct. 25 can email the Restaurant: Impossible production at volunteer@restaurantimpossiblevolunteers.com by Friday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m.
People are asked to use 1708 Cosentino’s Reservations in the subject line of the email.
The show is not covering the cost of the meal, and people who get an invite are responsible for paying their own bill. The event is on a first-come, first-serve basis by email, and people who respond are not guaranteed to get a table.
People who are selected will get a confirmation email close to the date of the dinner. There will be no guests under 8 years old.
COVID-19 protocols will be observed.