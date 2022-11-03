CANANDAIGUA — The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband has drawn condemnation from both sides of the political spectrum.
However, some Republicans have found humor in the assault on Paul Pelosi, who reportedly continues to recover from a fractured skull and other injuries after a hammer-wielding assailant broke into the Pelosi home in San Francisco last week.
They include the Republican candidate in the race for the 24th House seat, Rep. Claudia Tenney. She currently serves in the 22nd District of Central New York, but is running in the reconfigured 24th, where she now has a residence in Canandaigua.
Tenney retweeted a post from the Right to Bear Memes, which showed six similar-looking men with giant hammers outside the alleged home of the assailant with a “United Against Hate” sign and a gay pride flag.
“LOL,” she posted.
A number of debunked claims that circulated following the attack contradicted police accounts. One suggested the suspect, David Wayne DePape, 42, was in a same-sex relationship with Pelosi and that they had a drunken quarrel.
Right to Bear Memes, which has a decidedly MAGA-leaning bent, is filled with tweets and re-tweets mocking the attack.
Reports indicate Tenney deleted the tweet, although it was still up Tuesday afternoon when the Finger Lakes Times took a screen shot of it.
Tenney’s campaign did not reply to a request for comment on the tweet as of Wednesday afternoon, but her opponent in the race, Democrat Steven Holden, condemned it.
“The Steve Holden campaign and many others find it extremely distasteful that Claudia Tenney, a sitting member of Congress, would make fun of the attack on her colleague Nancy Pelosi’s husband,” a statement issued Tuesday said.
Tenney’s tweet grew considerable condemnation on Twitter.
“The husband of one of your colleagues is being treated in an ICU right now and this is your response?” tweeted Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California. “To mock his attack? When you were raising your son, did you ever tell him to laugh at the pain of others? Or did you teach him better? This is disgusting. Delete it.”
