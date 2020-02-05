SENECA FALLS — The town’s selection last year to receive a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant from the state has thus far generated 21 project ideas for the money.
The town can submit requests for up to $15 million to state officials for approval, although only $10 million will be awarded. The projects will come from the DRI Committee and from the public at several public sessions.
Here’s the list of projects to this point:
10 FALL ST.: The former medical arts and town municipal building is vacant. The town has sought buyers and the one proposal received is for a Seneca Falls Performing Arts Center, a two-phase project that would include renovation of the existing building into a performing arts center and the future addition of a theater. The total cost is $5 million with $3.2 million requested from DRI funds.
SENECA KNITTING MILL: The soon-to-be new home of the National Women’s Hall of Fame is a $25 million project. The DRI request is for $3.2 million.
LAKEVIEW APARTMENTS: This is the former Seneca Falls Hospital at 2 Fall St. overlooking VanCleef Lake. Rehabilitation into apartments with a trail and kayak rentals has a $9.5 million price tag. The DRI request is for $2.8 million.
SENECA FALLS HISTORICAL SOCIETY ANNEX: Proposed is construction of a new annex for display and exhibits at the 55 Cayuga St. property. The request is to use $2.37 million in DRI funds to cover the entire cost.
IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE MUSEUM: At 32 Fall St., the upgrades and expansion of that facility as a tourist attraction has a total cost of $5.3 million. The DRI funding request is for $1.87 million.
NORTH SHORE CANALSIDE: Enhancements would include upgrades to People’s Park, burying utilities, enhancing the public space, installing a dual purpose parking lot and plaza.The $1 million cost would come from DRI funds.
KING BLOCK IMPROVEMENTS: The commercial area from 90 to 100 Fall St. downtown would be renovated and upgraded for office and commercial space. The parking lot would be upgraded. The DRI request is for $800,490.
WOMEN’S INTERFAITH INSTITUTE: Renovations to the former church at 140 Fall St. to make it available for a new use would cost an estimated $822,000. The DRI request is for $817,890.
HUNTINGTON APARTMENTS: With the 2019 decision of owner Peter Koch to sell the 1870-era former auto dealership and National Yeast Co. building to Home Leasing Inc. of Rochester, the 201 Fall St. building is proposed for 50 units of affordable housing, with half to veterans. There also would be commercial space and other site upgrades. The total cost is $16.3 million. The owners would request $800,000.
FALL STREET STREETSCAPE: This project would include enhanced crosswalks, planter beds, decorative lighting, and archway, stairs, a Wall of Honor, bike racks and improvements to Academy Park. DRI funds of $750,000 are proposed for this project.
SENECA FALLS VISITORS CENTER: Renovation of permanent exhibits, facade upgrades, signs, balcony, conference room, a new elevator, boaters area upgrades and a bike sharing site are proposed for the 89 Fall St. building. The cost and request for DRI funds are both $750,000.
GOULD HOTEL: Interior and exterior upgrades for $1 million are proposed, with $500,000 of that from DRI funds.
SOUTH SHORE CANALSIDE: Improvements proposed include extension of the sculpture trail, new sidewalks, landscaping, lighting and a new entrance to the Women’s Hall of Fame. The cost and request are both $500,000.
OTHERS: Additional areas proposed to get DRI money, if approved, include an interactive historic pathway downtown, $480,000 from DRI; It’s A Wonderful Life bridge, $430,000; a culinary arts studio and apartments at 72-74 Fall St., $400,000; A Finger Lakes Health Institute at 81 W. Bayard St., the former St. Patrick’s School, $400,000; Avicolli’s Restaurant, 170 Fall St., $400,000; 95-97 Fall St., $350,000; The Ludovico Sculpture Trail, $338,000; 102 Fall St., the new Seneca Falls Brewing Co., $250,000; and a building maintenance fund for downtown properties, $600,000.