SENECA FALLS — In July 1848, 300 people attending the first women’s rights convention in the Wesleyan Chapel first demanded the full rights of citizenship for women, including the right to vote.
At 11 a.m. Monday, in the remnants of the old chapel, now part of the Women’s Rights National Historical Park, 20 people will become new American citizens.
The citizenship ceremony is co-sponsored by the U. S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the National Park Service.
The USCIS and the National Park Service have partnered to help introduce new citizens to some of the nation’s most significant natural resources and cultural heritage sites, providing an ideal backdrop for such ceremonies.
The Honorable Marion Payson, U. S. District Court Judge for the Western District of New York, will preside over the ceremony and administer the oath to the new citizens.
Also participating in the ceremony will be Andrea Dekoter, acting superintendent of the Women’s Rights Park. Nadia Shahram will give a keynote address. The Geneva Chapter of the League of Women Voters will staff a voter registration booth and the Seneca County Area Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the First Presbyterian Church of Seneca Falls will sponsor a reception in the park Visitor’s Center after the event.
“We are honored to host this ceremony at a site that embodies the American democratic process and inspires us to follow in the footsteps of those who came before us,’’ said Dekoter.
The park, located at 136 Fall St., was established in 1980 an includes a Visitor’s Center, the Wesleyan Chapel, the Elizabeth Cady Stanton House on Washington Street and the Hunt and M’Clintock houses in Waterloo. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
