SENECA FALLS — They say lightning doesn’t strike twice, but twins did for Lizzy and Dakota Miller.
The couple just had their second set of naturally conceived fraternal twins late last month, son Ashton and daughter Addison. The newborns join older sister Kinsley, 1, and twin older siblings Kylie and Kayden, 5.
Lizzy Miller said twins do not run in her or her husband’s families. However, it’s clear the Millers are starting a trend, and though she was certainly shocked to learn early last spring that she was again expecting a double bundle of joy, Miller said she laughed the entire time in the ultrasound room.
“If it’s going to happen to anybody, it’s going to happen to us,” she said.
The couple started dating in high school at Mynderse Academy; Lizzy graduated in 2013, a year after her husband. They married in June 2018, almost three years after having their first set of twins.
That first pregnancy caught the Millers enough by surprise; when a second ultrasound indicated twins were developing “we were just shocked; we couldn’t even believe it.”
Miller carried Kylie and Kayden to 34 weeks and had to deliver early because daughter Kylie had stopped growing. She weighed 3 pounds, 6 ounces at birth, while her brother weighed in at 5 pounds, 8 ounces. He spent six days in the neonatal intensive care unit. Kylie required 11 days of care.
Now 5, the twins are in kindergarten at Frank Knight Elementary School.
They were joined in 2019 by younger sister Kinsley. Miller said being pregnant with just one child was much different — and “kind of a breeze for me.”
That breeze was short-lived.
When Kinsley was just 4 months old Miller learned she was expecting again. She had to undergo her first ultrasound alone because of COVID restrictions, but didn’t really mind.
“It was my third pregnancy, and I knew it was just going to be a little bean on the screen,” she said.
Make that two beans.
Miller was alone with just the technician when it became clear there was going to be a twins’ sequel. Some women might have been understandably overwhelmed and cried, but Miller took it in stride, noting she and her husband love children. Given that she has run a home daycare business, kids are a huge part of their lives.
Wanting to spread the laughter, she had the ultrasound technician zoom in and photograph one baby so she gave that image to her husband first — before sharing the strip that showed twins.
Because of COVID, the couple had to share the news through windows and on front porches with family members.
The pregnancy was difficult, not only because of the twins but because Miller had carried recently and given birth to her daughter. She was labeled high risk, monitored closely, and had to be hospitalized three times in her last month because of rising blood pressure and leaking amniotic fluid.
But Miller made it to 36 weeks and one day — and, on Oct. 24, the twins were delivered with son Ashton weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces and daughter Addison clocking in at 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Addison spent some time in the NICU, but all three were discharged from the hospital together.
Miller said all the medical providers she encountered noted how rare it was to have two sets of naturally occurring twins — made even more unusual that both times she had a girl and boy and the boys were tagged early on as Baby A while the girls were Baby B.
She’s understandably tired but noted “my husband and I are a really good team,” and even the 5-year-olds are lending a hand. Plus, this isn’t their first rodeo with twins.
When Kinsley came home, Miller said she and her husband were so used to two babies at one time that they when one was holding her the other would say “I want a baby.”
They got their wish and are now adjusting to life with five children in five years.
“It’s just hectic in here all the time,” Miller said, “but we get through.”