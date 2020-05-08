ROCHESTER — As the number of breweries continues to grow statewide, the competition to be the best in New York gets harder and harder.
A brewery in the New York City borough of Queens took top honors in the fourth annual New York State Craft Beer Competition. The awards were announced Thursday night in an event that was live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube.
Big aLICe Brewing Co. of Long Island City won the Governor’s Craft Beer Cup for its “The Many Lives of our Lives.” That offering also won gold medals in the Fruit and Spice Beer (sour) and New York State Ingredient Award categories, the latter which is sponsored by NY Hop Guild. The guild recognizes a beer that uses state-grown hops and all other ingredients at the current 60% standard.
One local business earned a medal. Twisted Rail Brewing Company, which has outlets in Geneva, Canandaigua and Macedon, claimed a silver in the Pale Ale category for its “Ale Aboard Pale Ale.” According to Twisted Rail’s Facebook page, it was its first silver medal in the state competition.
Prison City Pub & Brewery of Auburn took the gold medal in the American IPA Variations class with its “Elegant Pride.”
“While we cannot celebrate together in person, we still wanted to honor the high-quality beers coming out of New York state,” said Paul Leone, executive director of the New York State Brewers Association. “The virtual ceremony allowed us to not only connect with breweries across the state but also consumers, who normally don’t get to see the awards being announced. We hope it will further encourage consumers to support these and other New York State breweries.”
Entries were judged March 14, with the help of Raise a Glass Foundation, an organization with experience in coordinating beverage competitions.
Due to the limit of group gatherings prior to the New York State On PAUSE order, only half of the competition’s 25 categories could be judged. Entries were blind-judged by a panel of respected and influential individuals in the New York beer industry based on pre-established criteria and using a custom scoring sheet developed by the state association.
The 2020 winners:
Category 1: American DIPA
Gold: Spider Bite Beer Co., “Open Wide EXP.”
Silver: Middle Ages Brewing, “Late Knight IPA.”
Bronze: Brown’s Brewing Company, “Intonation.”
Category 2: American IPA
Gold: Industrial Arts Brewing, “Power Tools.”
Silver: Frog Alley Brewing, “Re4resh IPA.”
Bronze: Interboro Spirits and Ales, “Premiere.”
Category 3: American IPA Variations
Gold: Prison City Pub & Brewery, “Elegant Pride.”
Silver: 42 North Brewing, “White Oak Borderland.”
Bronze: Mad Jack Brewing Co., “Stomping Grounds IPL.”
Category 4: Fruit and Spice Beer (sour)
Gold: Big aLICe Brewing Co., “The Many Lives of Our Lives.”
Silver: Grimm Artisanal Ales, “Boysen Rebus.”
Bronze: K2 Brothers Brewing, “Blue Razz Sour.”
Category 5: Fruit and Spice Beer (non-sour)
Gold: Lake Placid Pub & Brewery, “Salted Caramel Waffle Beer.”
Silver: West Kill Brewing, “Saphouse.”
Bronze: Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., “Elderberry Kolsch.”
Category 6: Hazy IPA
Gold: Thin Man Brewery, “Trial By Wombat.”
Silver: Threes Brewing, “Dare To Know.”
Bronze: Great South Bay Brewery, “Holographic Haze.”
Category 7: Hazy Pale Ale
Gold: Unified Beerworks, “Right Time and Place.”
Silver: Five Boroughs Brewing Co., “Tiny Juicy IPA.”
Bronze: ONCO Fermentations, “Richard, or is it Dick?”
Category 8: Kettle and Simple Sours
Gold: Brooklyn Brewery, “Bel Air.”
Silver: No medal awarded.
Category 9: Pale Ale
Gold: Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., “Exit 40 Pale Ale.”
Silver: Twisted Rail Brewing Company, “Ale Aboard Pale Ale.”
Category 10: Wheat Beer (American, Wit, Hefe)
Gold: Drowned Lands, “Gather House.”
Silver: Brewery Ommegang, “Witte.”
Category 11: NYS Ingredient Beer (at the current 60% threshold)
Gold: Big aLICe Brewing Co., “The Many Lives of Our Lives.”
Silver: Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., “Exit 40 Pale Ale.”
Category 12: NYS Collaboration Beer
Gold: Mad Jack Brewing Co. in collaboration with CH Evans Brewing, “Stomping Grounds IPL.”
Silver: Kings Court Brewing in collaboration with Torch and Crown Brewing Co., “Taconic Mist Hazy Pale Ale.”