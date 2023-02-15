GENEVA — As a conservative, Mario Fratto believes in the First Amendment and keeping the federal government out of private affairs.
However, when it comes to dominant social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, he sees exceptions.
“These private companies are controlling people’s voices and not allowing them to speak freely,” said Fratto, who lost to Rep. Claudia Tenney in the 24th Congressional District primary last year.
Fratto has found himself in a stalemate with Twitter, the company now owned by billionaire Elon Musk.
The Geneva businessman and attorney posted a meme on Feb. 9 depicting two circles that represented male and female genders, along with two other circles overlapping with the words “mental illness.” Hours later, Twitter suspended his account.
“If you believe this decision to be incorrect and that the above content is not violating the Twitter Rules, you may challenge it by filing an appeal to Twitter,” the company said.
Fratto is appealing the decision.
It appears Fratto can get access to his account by taking down the post, which the company described as violating its rules against hateful conduct.
“You may not promote violence against, threaten or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability or serious disease,” Twitter explained to Fratto.
His tangle with Twitter resulted in a story from the conservative-leaning Fox News.
Fratto claimed both Facebook and YouTube have found technical ways to limit his conservative messages, which he said had drawn large responses.
“I was obsessed with the algorithms and what you need to do (to get impressions and likes),” he said.
Fratto said Twitter was a place he could communicate freely.
“I’ve never had any issue with Twitter,” he said, adding that Musk, who purchased the company in 2022, had vowed that the platform “will be more broadly accepting of different values, rather than trying to impose its own specific values on the world.”
Fratto said his post did not violate Twitter tenets.
“I’m not a hateful person,” he said. “I am not out to hurt people.”
However, his post got what he believed were hateful responses. He said a trans person suggested Fratto kill himself.
“That’s not threatening or harassing?” he asked.
In his appeal, Fratto said he “stated my personal belief, which is also a scientific fact. How can objective truth be considered ‘hateful’ or disallowed?”
Fratto said if you search Wikipedia, the International Classification of Diseases from the World Health Organization (ICD-10) lists several disorders related to gender identity and that it is defined as a mental illness.
“They’re sick and they need help,” he said. “There’s men and there’s women. … I do not believe that people who are homosexual are mentally ill.”
However, the WHO, in its updated International Classification of Diseases, ICD-11, under “Gender incongruence and transgender health in the ICD,” has determined gender identity is “not a condition of mental ill-health and that classifying them as such can cause enormous stigma.”
Regardless, Fratto said Musk needs to back up his words about free speech.
“(Musk) bought it and said Twitter and other social media are the new public squares,” he said. “Social media is part of the public sphere. This is one of the only instances the federal government should be involved in.”