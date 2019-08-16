PHELPS — As of Thursday evening, state police had not identified the people involved in a rollover crash on the Thruway that seriously injured two people.
Police said the accident happened just before 1 p.m. in the westbound lane near exit 42. Troopers and numerous emergency crews responded for what dispatchers initially referred to as a mass-casualty incident.
State Trooper Tara McCormick, public information officer for state police Troop T (Thruway), said six people were in the vehicle and two were ejected. They were airlifted by medical helicopters to area trauma centers.
State police were looking into the cause of the accident Thursday afternoon. Troopers said the injuries ranged from minor to life-threatening.
At least two of the occupants with minor injuries were taken by ambulance to Geneva General Hospital.
Westbound lanes of the Thruway were blocked after the crash, with traffic passing on the right shoulder, while state police accident reconstruction officers were on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.