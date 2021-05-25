JERUSALEM — As of Monday afternoon, the Yates County sheriff’s office continued to investigate a serious motor-vehicle accident that resulted in two people being taken by medical helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Sheriff Ron Spike said the crash happened just before 11 a.m. Saturday on Italy Hill Road near Branchport, just up the hill from Hunt Country Vineyards.
Princess Anthony, 37, of Bath, was driving down the hill when she tried to turn onto Corwin Road. Her vehicle collided with one driven by Michael Taylor, 38, of Eaton, Madison County, who was going up the hill.
Anthony’s vehicle, which included three other passengers from Bath, overturned in a ditch and all four occupants were trapped. Michael Hixon (age unknown) and April Ordway, 40, were taken by medical helicopter — one from Mercy Flight and one from Lifenet — to Strong.
Anthony and another passenger, 7-year-old Keziah Anthony, were taken by ambulance to Strong with less serious injuries.
Taylor’s vehicle caught fire, but he and a passenger, 37-year-old Denise Shay of Italy, were out of the vehicle when first responders arrived. They were taken by ambulance to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.
The accident prompted a heavy emergency response to the area, including several sheriff’s office personnel and the helicopters. Also responding were the Branchport/Keuka Park Fire Department, Penn Yan Ambulance, Medic 55, Pulteney Ambulance, and personnel from the Yates County emergency management office.
“The investigation is continuing and vehicle and traffic law charges are pending,” Spike said. “Preliminary findings determined no impairment was involved.”